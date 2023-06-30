FOUR CCC CANDIDATES GO ROGUE IN MANICALAND

THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s house is on fire in Manicaland as aspiring candidates who were unfairly disqualified during the candidates selection process are up in arms with the party’s leadership and are going to contest during the August 23 polls as independent candidates, The Manica Post has learnt.
This has left the CCC at sixes and sevens in Chipinge South
and Makoni Central Constituencies where four candidates have gone rogue and
successfully lodged their nomination papers as independent candidates after
being denied tickets to represent the party.
The Nomination Court, which sat last week on Wednesday to
accept candidates’ applications, brought to the surface divisions that CCC
officials have been trying to keep under wraps.
The CCC aspiring candidate for Chipinge South — Mr Army
Maunde — and three disgruntled Rusape councillors, including outgoing Rusape
Town Council vice-chairman, Councillor Peter Kwesha (Ward 10), as well as
Councillor Munyaradzi Preference Chigwede (Ward Eight) and Councillor Elizabeth
Trinity Chidza (Ward Three), are not taking it lightly after their
controversial disqualification.
These candidates have pulling power among their supporters,
and have vowed to use those votes against the party as a way to vent their
anger.
The candidates cited unfair treatment, vote-rigging and
questionable winning margins that did not match the voter turn-out as the
reasons to go head on against the party as independent candidates.
The disgruntled CCC members have vowed to resist
persuasions by party officials to withdraw from the race.
Mr Maunde, who is popularly known as Amex at Checheche
Growth Point, accused the party leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, of elbowing him out
to pave way for his blue-eyed boy, Mr Clifford Hlatywayo.
In Chipinge South, Mr Maunde will face five other
candidates, that is Mr Hlathwayo (CCC), the incumbent and veteran politician,
Cde Enock Porusingazi (Zanu PF), Mr Ronald Mlambo (Independent), Mr Takawira
Mupakati (NCA) and Mr Nelson Sithole (DUZ).
Party supporters are arguing that Mr Hlatywayo is detached
from the grassroots.
They say he only surfaced during the fraudulent internal
candidates selection process.
On the other hand, Mr Maunde, a local businessman, argues
that all along he has been the face of the opposition in the constituency, only
to be axed at the last minute.
In a telephone interview with The Manica Post, Mr Maunde
said he was short-changed by the opposition party since 2008 and decided to go
solo.
“I have been working tirelessly for the opposition party
for a long time, but I am always being given a raw deal. In 2008 I was told to
step down for Mr Meki Makuyana who contested and won the Chipinge South seat. I
thought my turn would come in 2013, but nothing materialised.
“The same happened in 2018. Come 2023, there is still
nothing for me and I have had enough of being used. There was no consensus
during the so-called candidates selection process. Seats were reserved for the
leadership’s blue-eyed boys. There was manipulation of the whole selection
process.
“At first we were told that the selection process would be
done at Checheche, but the venue was changed at the last minute for Chisumbanje
to ensure that Hlathwayo wins,” said Mr Maunde.
He added: “There is nothing democratic in CCC because when
we asked for dialogue, they came up with a flimsy excuse saying the
leadership’s vehicle had broken down on its way to Chipinge to address our
concerns.
“I have the grassroots’ support, and that is why I opted to
go independent. This signals the demise of Hlathwayo and CCC in Chipinge
South,” said Mr Maunde. Manica Post
