FIRM'S BOSSES RETRENCHED, COLLAPSE IN SHOCK

CHAOS erupted at Mega Pak company in Ruwa when some managers fainted after receiving retrenchment letters on short notice.
The packaging firm’s subsidiary was said to be struggling
with financial leakages due to alleged reckless spending. Sources said 53
employees, including three managers, three supervisors and two auditors, were
laid off on June 2.
The managers and supervisors were ordered to surrender
their company vehicles and laptops.
Sources at the company told H-Metro that Mega Pak general
manager, Walter Muzunde, and financial executive, Wallace Mutemuza, processed
the employees’ severance packages without following procedure.
“Our general manager received word from South Africa
advising them to cut costs.
“The management panicked and retrenched 53 employees
fearing that the axe might fall on them since they are the ones earning hefty
perks.
“Among the 53 retrenched employees were three managers,
three supervisors and two auditors.”
The source said some of the managers fainted in their
offices.
“It was a sad scene to witness some of the bosses sweating
after receiving the bad news on short notice.
“Some of the bosses, who used company vehicles, fainted in
their offices after they were ordered to return car keys.
“Some of the bosses had no private transport to use to go
home and some of the support staff were yet to pay rent when they received the
retrenchment letters.”
The source added: “The general manager has been bombarding
us with messages demanding that we accept what he has proposed when we are yet
to meet our legal representatives.
“We don’t even know how he reached some of the figures he
wants to give us.
“I have been here for more than 20 years and I can’t just
be dismissed with nothing.”
Contacted for comment, Muzunde expressed ignorance about
the retrenchment.
“I am not aware of any retrenchment of employees,” said
Muzunde.
“None of our workers were retrenched,” he said.
However, H-Metro is in possession of some of the
retrenchment letters signed by Muzunde. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment