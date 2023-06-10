FINAL VOTERS ROLL NEXT WEEK

All candidates cleared by the Nomination Court to contest the August 23 harmonised elections will start receiving copies of the final voters’ roll next Wednesday.
The Zimbabwe
Electoral Commission (ZEC) is finalising compilation of the roll that will be
used during the polls following the conclusion of the inspection that ran from
May 27 to June 1.
ZEC is
currently cleaning the voters’ roll by correcting anomalies that were picked
during the inspection.
More than 1,17
million people physically presented themselves at over 11 000 centres to
inspect the voters’ roll during the six-day nationwide exercise, while others
checked their registration details virtually.
ZEC deputy
chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa told The Sunday Mail that after the sitting
of the Nomination Court, the elections management body will publish the final
list of all contesting candidates on June 30.
The list of all
polling stations will subsequently be published on August 2.
“The commission
would like to assure members of the public that it will rectify any anomalies
that were observed during the voters’ roll inspection,” said Amb Kiwa.
“This will be
done during the compilation of the final voters’ roll that shall be provided
for free to prospective candidates after June 21, 2023, the day that has been
fixed for nomination courts.”
The final
figure of registered voters, Amb Kiwa said, will be revealed after the cleaning
process.
He said the
purpose of the voters’ roll inspection was to allow the electorate to check
whether their details were correctly captured and to rectify anomalies
identified during the exercise.
“A total of 1
177 326 managed to check their registration details physically at 11 337
inspection centres established countrywide. Many more people used the mobile
phone platform *265# to check their details,” he said.
The polls
management body said preparations for the plebiscite were progressing smoothly,
as procurement of the requisite election materials is ongoing.
“The
preparations entail mobilisation of resources and election materials,
recruitment and training of electoral staff, voter education and the activation
of committees such as the National Multi-Party Liaison Committee, the Media
Monitoring Committee and the Observers Accreditation Committee,” added Amb
Kiwa.
“The Zimbabwe
Electoral Commission assures the electorate that it is fully resourced to
conduct the 2023 elections.
As in previous
elections, the commission has taken all the necessary steps to ensure that it
has the necessary funding.
“The commission
was initially allocated a budget of $77 billion for the elections.
“Treasury
always responds positively whenever additional funding is required.”
The National
Multi-Party Liaison Committee, which seeks to facilitate resolution of
electoral disputes among contesting parties, was established on April 4.
It comprises political parties that are represented in
Parliament, “but this will be expanded to
include players that will emerge after nomination in terms of Section 160B of
the Electoral Act”.
“The role of
the National Multi-Party Liaison Committee is to facilitate a free, fair and
credible election by resolving electoral disputes through consensus,” ZEC said.
Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment