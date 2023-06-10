FINAL VOTERS ROLL NEXT WEEK

All candidates cleared by the Nomination Court to contest the August 23 harmonised elections will start receiving copies of the final voters’ roll next Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is finalising compilation of the roll that will be used during the polls following the conclusion of the inspection that ran from May 27 to June 1.

ZEC is currently cleaning the voters’ roll by correcting anomalies that were picked during the inspection.

More than 1,17 million people physically presented themselves at over 11 000 centres to inspect the voters’ roll during the six-day nationwide exercise, while others checked their registration details virtually.

ZEC deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa told The Sunday Mail that after the sitting of the Nomination Court, the elections management body will publish the final list of all contesting candidates on June 30.

The list of all polling stations will subsequently be published on August 2.

“The commission would like to assure members of the public that it will rectify any anomalies that were observed during the voters’ roll inspection,” said Amb Kiwa.

“This will be done during the compilation of the final voters’ roll that shall be provided for free to prospective candidates after June 21, 2023, the day that has been fixed for nomination courts.”

The final figure of registered voters, Amb Kiwa said, will be revealed after the cleaning process.

He said the purpose of the voters’ roll inspection was to allow the electorate to check whether their details were correctly captured and to rectify anomalies identified during the exercise.

“A total of 1 177 326 managed to check their registration details physically at 11 337 inspection centres established countrywide. Many more people used the mobile phone platform *265# to check their details,” he said.

The polls management body said preparations for the plebiscite were progressing smoothly, as procurement of the requisite election materials is ongoing.

“The preparations entail mobilisation of resources and election materials, recruitment and training of electoral staff, voter education and the activation of committees such as the National Multi-Party Liaison Committee, the Media Monitoring Committee and the Observers Accreditation Committee,” added Amb Kiwa.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission assures the electorate that it is fully resourced to conduct the 2023 elections.

As in previous elections, the commission has taken all the necessary steps to ensure that it has the necessary funding.

“The commission was initially allocated a budget of $77 billion for the elections.

“Treasury always responds positively whenever additional funding is required.”

The National Multi-Party Liaison Committee, which seeks to facilitate resolution of electoral disputes among contesting parties, was established on April 4.

It comprises political parties that are represented in Parliament, “but this will be expanded to include players that will emerge after nomination in terms of Section 160B of the Electoral Act”.

“The role of the National Multi-Party Liaison Committee is to facilitate a free, fair and credible election by resolving electoral disputes through consensus,” ZEC said. Sunday Mail