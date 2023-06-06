FEMALE DRUG DEALER JAILED FOR FOUR YEARS

Provincial Magistrate Farai Gwitima has sentenced Masvingo drug dealer Mary Chisi, known as Mai Shantel, to four years in jail. She will effectively serve three years.

Mai Shantel had been in remand prison since March 9, 2023, when she was arrested and found with 19 grams of crystal methamphetamine in her bedroom.

The drugs were found in 42 sachets with a street value of US$300.

Mai Shantel was arrested at her residence at House number 2548/9 Mushandike Drive, Majange, around 5 pm.

An anti-drugs organisation tipped of a Police anti-drug taskforce which effected the arrest.

The task force carried out surveillance at her house. They monitored the movement of potential buyers into and out of the house.

They then went to the house, introduced themselves searched her place, seized the drugs, and arrested her.

Tarisai Muvengi prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror