FATHER RAPES DAUGHTER SEVERAL TIMES

A 62-year-old man was on Monday arrested for raping his daughter (15) several times since beginning of June.

The victim is the biological daughter of the Ushewokunze man.

The rape came to light after the victim’s mother found her husband sharing the same blankets with his daughter.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest.

He said the victim’s mother and the accused person divorced when she was very young.

She was left in the custody of her father and stepmother.

“Police arrested a Ushewokunze man for raping her daughter,” said Insp Chakanza.

“On an unknown date in June, the step mother to the victim went to Budiriro on a visit and the victim was left with her father (the accused) and her young brother aged 10 years.

“The accused person invited the victim to sleep on his bed since he was going to work the night shift.

“The victim was surprised to see the accused person joining her together with her brother in the bed.

“After a while the accused person told the victim that he wanted to have sex with her and that he would kill himself if the victim refused his request.

“The victim refused the sex demands and continued with her sleep.”

He added: “The following morning, the victim woke up and was surprised to see some semen on her under garment.

“She asked the accused person what had happened and the accused person told her that he had sexual intercourse with her during the night.

“This surprised the victim since she did not feel any pain during the alleged sex and that she had never had sex before.

“On another unknown date during the same month of June, the accused person told the victim to come and sleep with him on his bed and again stated to the victim that he would kill himself if the victim refused to have sex with him.

“The accused person started fondling the victim’s breasts and buttocks whilst she was still awake and raped her.

“The accused person continued to have unprotected sexual intercourse with the victim on several occasions but she did not reveal this ordeal to anyone.

“On June 25 around 2100hrs, the victim’s mother went to the accused’s house looking for him on other issues.

“She discovered that the victim was in the same bed with the accused. That is when the victim revealed the whole matter to the mother.” H Metro