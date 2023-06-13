FATHER KILLS BABY IN FIGHT WITH WIFE

A FATHER has been arrested in Mbare after kicking his two-week-old baby to death during a scuffle with his wife on Sunday.

His son from Mbare has also been arrested for stabbing and killing a colleague in the same neighbourhood.

The father, only identified as Munyaradzi, was arrested for causing the death of the infant, during a scuffle with his wife, Loret Hwiza.

Donel, the couple’s 15-year-old son, was arrested for stabbing his friend, Lovemore John (17), with a pair of scissors.

He accused him of stealing his cellphone. Lovemore died at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Loret went to console Lovemore’s relatives.

And, when she returned, Munyaradzi suspected that she had gone to visit her lovers and attacked her.

“Ndiwo mashura chaiwo aya akonzerwa nekushandiswa kwezvinodhaka,” said one neighbour.

“The son always moved around with a pair of scissors he used to cut dagga they call skankie.

“They were drinking mutoriro at his sister’s birthday party where the incident took place.

“Baba vacho vanogara vakadhakwa saka varova mukadzi anekarusvava kwakukika mwana akafa.

Rusike street residents

“Hanzi urikubva kuma boyfriends ako ivo vangavanowona mwana abaiwa nemwana wavo,” said one resident.

Residents said Lovemore’s life could have been saved if an ambulance had been called to take him to hospital.

“Lovemore lost a lot of blood and a private vehicle was hired to rush him to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

“Had he been ferried to Parirenyatwa, his life could have been saved.”

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed that Donel was in police custody pending an investigation.

“On June 10 around 2pm, the accused person attended a birthday party of a two-year-old toddler along Rusike Road in National, Mbare.

“On the same day at around 3pm, the now deceased’s cellphone went missing and he suspected Lovemore to have stolen it.

“They searched the house and found the cellphone hidden behind the television.

“The accused person stabbed the now deceased twice on the ribs with a pair of scissors.

“The now deceased sustained two deep cuts and was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital by the accused person’s relatives for medical examination.

“He was referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he died on admission,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro