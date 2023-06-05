FARMER SUES AFTER CONTAMINATED JUICE PUTS HIM IN HOSP

Mr Salatiel Bokoro filed a food contamination lawsuit
against Dendairy asking for more than US$44 000 from the juice maker. He will
need to establish that there is a high probability that his symptoms came from
the juice prepared by Dendairy.
In general, a
consumer may want to sue a food company if he found some type of physical
object in a food product that it does not normally contain.
Then again, individuals who have fallen ill because of
contaminated food products or food poisoning can also bring a food negligence
lawsuit against a food company. This is because food safety regulations in the
country are enforced and implemented by various Government agencies.
The lawsuit by Mr Bokoro comes after he and Dendairy could
not reach an out-of-court settlement. Dendairy produces and markets milk,
milk-products and non-alcoholic beverages. In his claim, Mr Bokoro stated that
sometime in February this year, he bought a beverage named “Dendairy 100
percent Apple Juice”, from a grocery shop in Mhangura which he consumed.
Unbeknown to himself, the juice was allegedly contaminated
with an unidentified semi-solid meat-like object which is harmful if ingested
by humans, says Mr Bokoro, who has hired Harare lawyer Mr Dumisani Kufaruwenga
to act for him in the matter.
Mr Bokoro allegedly suffered awful abdominal pains, a
swollen face which twitches involuntarily and was bedridden for 41 days. He
further claimed that tests were conducted on him and he tested positive to
ingesting contaminated food or drink.
He now needs to establish that the contamination was in the
Dendairy product and was not from some other source. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment