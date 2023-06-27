ED IS A LOSER, SAYS CHAMISA

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says the political environment in Zimbabwe is not “normal” or conducive for the holding of elections in under two months and called his rival a “loser”.
Chamisa, who fronts the biggest opposition party in the
country, is again seen as the biggest challenge to President Emmerson
Mnangagwa’s bid for a second term after the 2018 poll which was settled by the
courts.
In a televised interview with South African Broadcasting
Corporation on Sunday this week, Chamisa pleaded with Southern African
Development Community (Sadc) to facilitate a peaceful poll.
Tensions are raising with each passing day after the Zanu
PF leader told supporters in Chipinge on Saturday that the party would not
relinquish power and that it was “unstoppable”.
“Don’t you know that losers are bold even in the face of
defeat, what do you want him (Mnangagwa) to say? The writing is on the wall, he
has failed in all the terms, economy, look at the inflation, the level of
corruption, Gold Mafia, Zimbabwe is in a difficult situation,” Chamisa
responded in the interview.
“We (Zimbabwe) are a headache to South Africa, Malawi,
Zambia and Botswana. We are a headache to our neighbours. That is why we are
calling to Sadc to intervene.
“We are calling Sadc to support a peaceful election which
is free and fair. Zimbabwe is not in a normal environment for elections. We
will win against all odds.”
Chamisa alleged that the voters roll was being changed regularly
and that as a party they were yet to receive a copy.
The opposition party has alleged intimidation by the Zanu
PF-linked affiliate Forever Associates Zimbabwe (Faz) in rural areas.
Meanwhile, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party
was planning to launch its campaign for the elections this week.
“This week, we look to the future with hope as we prepare
to launch the biggest citizens campaign seen this side of the continent, no
amount of forgery, dirty (tricks) or desperation from Zanu PF will stop
change,” Mahere said in the party’s internal Daily Digest.
She said CCC was excited with the new ways they were
conducting their programmes.
“You see the bulk of our candidates are new faces who will
bring new ideas in Parliament, in the next few weeks you are going to see them
in your communities,” she said.
“The nomination court is over and we successfully filed for
210 Parliamentary candidates and over 1 920 council candidates.”
Mahere accused the ruling Zanu PF of trying to discourage
CCC members from voting.
“There are people who are trying to discourage the citizens
not to vote, they should be ignored. Advocate Nelson Chamisa has said we are
the next government, let’s choose change, credibility, let’s inspire and go and
vote,” she said. Newsday
