ED : CURRENCY MANIPULATORS WILL BE JAILED

EVIL machinations from the country’s detractors to reverse successes registered by the Second Republic through asymmetrical warfare in the form of currency manipulation and price distortions will come to nought with perpetrators being brought to book, President Mnangagwa has said.
The President spoke as the country is witnessing wanton
price increases especially following his proclamation of election dates.
With Zanu PF hot favourite to win the harmonised elections
set for August 23, the country’s detractors have been seeking to manufacture economic
chaos in the hope of stirring public anger against the Government — using
different forms of media.
However, in his address to the 369th Ordinary Session of
the Politburo in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa called upon the media to
come to the party and highlight achievements scored by the Second Republic and
debunk mistruths peddled by the country’s detractors.
“As we convene today and focus on the elections, the usual
machinations and heinous acts of our country’s detractors to reverse our
development agenda are glaring.
“This is evidenced by their antics and asymmetrical warfare
tactics, which include the attack on our currency and the wanton increase in
prices of basic commodities. Vakanyangira yaona. They will never succeed and
perpetrators are being brought to book,” he said.
“Zanu PF is a party from the people, by the people and for
the people. We will always stand with the people to guarantee our collective
aspiration to remain masters of our own destiny.”
In spite of the attacks, President Mnangagwa said the
Government will continue to advance sustainable socio-economic development and
empowerment programmes to lift many people out of poverty and into prosperity.
The Politburo session also saw matters related to the
party’s election roadmap following the proclamation of August 23 as the date
for the Harmonised General Elections being tabled, with President Mnangagwa
saying party structures and communities should remain resolute, vigilant and
peaceful.
Already, the ruling party has dispensed of its primary
elections and just last week the party’s successful candidates underwent an
orientation programme in Gweru designed to ensure there is a common vision
during the campaign period.
“I want to commend the Commissariat Department, the Herbert
Chitepo School of Ideology as well as all the party staff for organising the
National Ideology and Mobilisation Workshop. It is my expectation that the
outcomes of the workshop will provide the requisite impetus for stronger,
robust and efficient grassroots mobilisation for the party’s resounding
victory. Activities and programmes of the party must be where the people are,”
said the President.
He commended the party affiliates for their mobilisation
strategies.
“I am impressed by the mobilisation capacity and unity of
purpose demonstrated by our party’s affiliate organisations. I particularly
commend the Young Women for Economic Development, Commissariat Department and
Masvingo Province for successfully organising the historic rally for first time
voters. Such mobilisation programmes targeted at first time voters should be
cascaded down ward by ward, constituency by constituency, district by district
and province by province,” said President Mnangagwa.
Riding on these mobilisation strategies, including the
successful rally by the Vapositori nemaZion for Economic Development, President
Mnangagwa said all leagues of the party must sustain the momentum with focus at
the ward level. “Now that our candidates for councils and Parliament, including
youth and women’s quota, have been trained and oriented, preparations for the
launch of our 2023 Zanu PF Election Campaign Manifesto must be accelerated. The
launch will be held in Chipinge, Manicaland Province.
“I challenge the Politburo to continue providing strategic
guidance and leadership to our party structures, with regards sharpening our
mobilisation towards August 23,” he said.
With achievements of the Second Republic vast and leaving
no one and no place behind, the President said “multiple voices communicating
one co-ordinated message must speak to the constituencies, wards and villages
with regards to what the party has delivered”.
In spite of the Government’s pure intentions and palpable
achievements, the so-called independent media has taken every chance and
opportunity to discredit the State’s efforts.
“The Zanu PF election victory and that of the people of
Zimbabwe is imminent and certain. This has unsettled and placed our country’s
detractors and their surrogates into disarray. Their empty strategy has seen
them resorting to peddling falsehoods, which is a characteristic feature of
their panic. I, thus, urge the party and every citizen to be alive to their
mischief on the various media platforms, including social media. Let us all
from Zambezi to Limpopo, Plumtree to Mutare, guard against the falsehoods and
disinformation which are being concocted to breed divisions within our
communities.
“Lies and falsehoods have short legs, therefore, as a
party, we must always ensure that our communities have the correct information
about the state of our party and our nation. Collectively, let us never allow
anyone or anything to divide us. Political parties, individuals, rogue
institutions and organisations who enjoy the suffering of the people of
Zimbabwe have no place in our country’s body politik,” President Mnangagwa
said.
“We are delivering on our promises as set out in our
Manifesto and National Development Strategy. Our ongoing development,
modernisation and industrialisation agenda will continue to be anchored on our
utilisation of domestic resources.”
He said the party from Politburo members to the ward level
must now focus on voter education paying attention to the characteristics and
features of the ballot paper.
A minute of silence was observed in honour of the late
national hero Cde Abraham Kabasa who was interred at the National Heroes’ Acre
on April 29, 2023. Herald
