DRIVER'S LICENCE METAL DISCS TO BE PHASED OUT

Plans to replace the current metal driver’s licences with a new plastic disc are at an advanced stage as Government through the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) moves Zimbabwe into line with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), East African Community (EAC) and SADC.
In the region, South Africa and some other countries
already use plastic licences also known as plastic polymer licences.
Currently, those who pass their Zimbabwe driving tests at
the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) depots countrywide, are immediately
issued with a temporary paper licence before obtaining the metal licence a few
months later.
One of the advantages of the new plastic licences is that
they will be printed instantly and have security features that will make them
difficult to forge, as well as being scanable so checks immediately confirm
authenticity and reveal any legal issues.
The plastic disc will be issued from June 19, after
launching the new national driver’s licences.
Addressing journalist today, Transport and Infrastructural
Development Minister Felix Mhona confirmed the developments.
“The Second Republic is committed to formulating robust
legal, policy and administrative mechanisms to improve the country’s Road
Safety Performance as it seeks to achieve the targets set within the National
Development Strategy (NDS) 1.
“In January this year, we held the National Road Safety
Indaba which resolved to introduce speed-limiting devices, vehicle tracking
devices and a Government monitored Vehicle Tracking System for all public
service buses. The Vehicle Tracking System will ensure compliance with
prescribed speed limits, and make it easier to identify, in real-time, the
driver of a particular bus. Pursuant to this, legal frameworks to introduce
speed limiting and monitoring devices will soon be introduced,” he said.
Minister Mhona said their commitment is to improving the
enforcement capacity of all traffic law enforcement agents by embracing
Information Communication Technology (ICT) and digital technologies to record
violations and enforce traffic regulations.
“This is also consistent with the objectives of NDS 1 to
modernise the economy using ICT and other digital technologies. My Ministry
will also establish a National Call Centre for the public to report those using
unsafe vehicles and report negligent and reckless driving.
“The new National Driving Licence System that we will be
launching soon will also enhance our capacity to develop an electronic Database
of all licenced Drivers which will be linked to all relevant stakeholders and
enforcement agencies. The 13 categories of the new Driving Licence conform to
the requirements of the United Nations Convention on Road Traffic;
International Organization for Standardization and International
Electro-technical Commission,” he said.
He said the 13 categories of the new Driving licence will,
amongst others, make provision for the combination categories of a vehicle and
trailer.
“The new categories will also accommodate the different
sizes of vehicles and prevent the current scenario where drivers are tested on
a small vehicle and then be authorised to drive a very large vehicle which the
driver may not be able to control in a safe manner,” he said. Herald
