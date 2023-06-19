DR MALINGA DEPORTED FROM ZIM

RENOWNED South African musician Dr Malinga’s plans to perform at Ngoma Primary School in Gwanda could not materialise after he was deported.

He was scheduled to perform over the weekend.

In a video circulating on social media, the musician revealed that the promoters failed to secure necessary clearance, and a work permit for him, leading to his deportation.

“Yesterday, we flew to Zimbabwe but we got deported. We were supposed to perform at Ngoma but we got deported.

“It’s not like we didn’t come. We came. We even shot videos that we are here. We landed but they deported us.

“Zimbabwe, sorry for that.

“But it was complications from your side, from the promoter’s side not from my side because mina I came,” Dr Malinga said in the video clip.

Dr Malinga said he had videos as evidence of his presence in the country.

He expressed his heartfelt apologies to everyone who was expecting him.

It is a legal requirement for visiting musicians to obtain a work permit prior to their arrival in Zimbabwe, and this responsibility lies with the hosting promoter.

However, this step was overlooked by the promoters resulting in Dr Malinga’s deportation. H Metro