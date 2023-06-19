DR MALINGA DEPORTED FROM ZIM

RENOWNED South African musician Dr Malinga’s plans to perform at Ngoma Primary School in Gwanda could not materialise after he was deported.
He was scheduled to perform over the weekend.
In a video circulating on social media, the musician
revealed that the promoters failed to secure necessary clearance, and a work
permit for him, leading to his deportation.
“Yesterday, we flew to Zimbabwe but we got deported. We were supposed to perform at Ngoma but we got deported.
“It’s not like we didn’t come. We came. We even shot videos
that we are here. We landed but they deported us.
“Zimbabwe, sorry for that.
“But it was complications from your side, from the
promoter’s side not from my side because mina I came,” Dr Malinga said in the
video clip.
Dr Malinga said he had videos as evidence of his presence
in the country.
He expressed his heartfelt apologies to everyone who was
expecting him.
It is a legal requirement for visiting musicians to obtain
a work permit prior to their arrival in Zimbabwe, and this responsibility lies
with the hosting promoter.
However, this step was overlooked by the promoters
resulting in Dr Malinga’s deportation. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment