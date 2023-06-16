DITCHED MAN KILLS GIRLFRIEND

A RUSAPE man has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for axing his girlfriend to death after she had ditched him for another man.
Finos Chibeke of Muradzi Village was last week found guilty
of murder.
He appeared before Mutare High Court Judge, Justice Isaac
Muzenda, while Mr Malvin Musarurwa prosecuted.
Mr Musarurwa said Chibeke murdered Angeline Saki by
striking her head with an axe.
“On February 9, 2022, and at Muteweye Village, Chibeke
murdered Angeline Saki by striking her on the head with an axe,” he said.
Mr Musarurwa said Chibeke and Saki were in a relationship,
but the latter was also dating Robson Bhunu.
“On the day in question, Saki was at home with Chibeke when
Bhunu arrived. Saki told Chibeke that she was no longer interested in him. This
sparked an argument between the two, with Chibeke demanding a share of the
property they had jointly acquired. They reached an agreement and Chibeke
left,” said Mr Musarurwa.
He said Chibeke later came back and asked for a chance to
talk to Saki, but she refused.
“During the night of the same day, Chibeke returned and
demanded for food, which he was served. When he finished eating, Saki collected
her plates and went into the bedroom with Bhunu.
“Chibeke called Saki for further deliberations and she
obliged. Chibeke immediately struck her on the head once with an axe.
“Saki collapsed and Chibeke disappeared from the scene.
Bhunu went outside to investigate and saw Saki lying on the ground with the axe
still stuck in her head,” said Mr Musarurwa.
“Saki was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital before being
transferred to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare where she succumbed to
the injuries,” he said.
Testifying in court, Bhunu said he did not know that his
girlfriend was seeing someone else.
“I did not know the accused person prior to the February 9,
2022 incident. On that day, I went to Saki’s homestead and sat outside the
kitchen hut.
“As I was seated there, Chibeke emerged from Saki’s bedroom
and entered the kitchen hut. In no time, I heard the two arguing, but could not
pick out why.
“After a while, Saki served him food and told me that
Chibeke was her live-in boyfriend, although she was no longer interested in
him. Saki left for her sister’s homestead and Chibeke followed her.
“Later during the day, the two returned and I heard Chibeke
demanding that they share the maize and groceries that they had procured
together. Saki did not respond and went to fetch some water. Chibeke left,”
said Bhunu.
He said Chibeke later returned that night and Saki served
him some food.
“I was in Saki’s bedroom. When she came and joined me,
Chibeke called her outside and she complied. Immediately thereafter I heard the
sound of something being struck. Within seconds, she fell with a thud.
“I went outside and saw Saki lying on the ground with a
wooden handled axe stuck in her head. I also noticed Chibeke disappearing into
the darkness.
“Saki was lying in a pool of blood. I informed her sister,
Mary Saki, who rushed to the scene and we looked for transport to ferry Saki to
the hospital,” said Bhunu. Manica Post
