DAUGHTER BEATS UP MOTHER IN RENT ROW

A HARARE woman teamed with a friend to attack her mother, with a knife, following a misunderstanding over rent for their shared apartment.

The incident happened on Monday.

Mavhu Kaseke (22), and her friend, Fezubuhle Zulu (23), assaulted the former’s 51-year-old mother, Rhoda Mafemba.

Her crime?

She had asked Zulu for rent money. Zulu is said to have been drunk at the time and became infuriated.

She assaulted Mafemba with a crutch on her legs.

Mavhu joined in and assaulted her mother as well by pulling her dreadlocks.

Mavhu then grabbed a knife and threatened to stab her mother if she continued to ask for money from her friend.

The two women appeared before Harare magistrate Minel Narotam and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Farai Makuyana prosecuted. H Metro