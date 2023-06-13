COUNCIL DEMANDS US$ BILL PAYMENTS

CASH-strapped Redcliff Municipality has announced plans to bill residents for services and goods exclusively in United States dollars starting July 1, 2023, but debtors would have the option of paying in local currency at the prevailing inter-bank rate.
The move, it said, was to cushion itself in light of the
hyper-inflation in the economy. In a public notice to residents and
stakeholders, town clerk Gilson Chakauya said current outstanding debts would
also be converted to US dollars, and attract interest at 150 percent per annum.
“All bills for goods and services shall be generated in
United States Dollars with effect from 1st July 2023. All non-billable like
plan approval fees, fines, water and sewer connections etc shall be charged in
United States dollars and stakeholders are encouraged to pay in USD,” he said.
But Chakauya said the town’s approved 2023 budget would
remain unchanged, despite the currency changes.
-New Ziana
