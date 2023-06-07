COP ROBBED OF US$2 000

A COP based at Mayobodo Police Station in Mangwe district, Matabeleland South, lost US$2 000 and a cellphone to daring thieves in the Bulawayo central business district on Monday morning.
The cop, identified as Cst Peace Sibanda (33), said he was
attacked moments after he left a popular watering hole in the CBD.
The thieves pounced on him and got away with money, which
was stashed in a satchel, and a cellphone, which was in his pocket.
“I was mugged by thieves who took my money and cellphone.
“I had US$2 000 in my satchel and a cellphone in my pocket.
“The thieves followed me soon after l left a bar in town.
“I am not aware of the name of that bar as it is new to me.
“I lost everything I came here for.
“Our plans as a family are in jeopardy.” H Metro
