COP ROBBED OF US$2 000

A COP based at Mayobodo Police Station in Mangwe district, Matabeleland South, lost US$2 000 and a cellphone to daring thieves in the Bulawayo central business district on Monday morning.

The cop, identified as Cst Peace Sibanda (33), said he was attacked moments after he left a popular watering hole in the CBD.

The thieves pounced on him and got away with money, which was stashed in a satchel, and a cellphone, which was in his pocket.

“I was mugged by thieves who took my money and cellphone.

“I had US$2 000 in my satchel and a cellphone in my pocket.

“The thieves followed me soon after l left a bar in town.

“I am not aware of the name of that bar as it is new to me.

“I lost everything I came here for.

“Our plans as a family are in jeopardy.” H Metro