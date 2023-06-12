CONFUSION BLIGHTS CCC CANDIDATES SELECTION

Confusion seems to be reigning supreme in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates selection process as they are yet to release the candidates list only a week before Nomination Court sits. Party deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba told TellZim in an interview that the candidate selection process will be over soon after which the party will announce its candidates.
Though he could not give a specific date, Siziba said party
supporters should not worry as the party was on top of the situation trying to
bring the best out of the process.
People have been accusing the party of delaying the
process, a development that could be detrimental to the candidates who would
have no enough time to campaign especially in rural areas where Zanu PF
dominates the voter base.
“The process is almost done, we will announce the list of
candidates soon, our members should not be worried at all,” said Siziba
In Masvingo Urban and Chiredzi Town, aspiring councilors
are holding their breath as their fate was expected to be sealed by the party
supporters at the weekend.
The elections will be held through the traditional Bereka
Mwana method where party members will stand behind their preferred candidate
and the presiding officers will manually count the people and the one with more
people will become the winner.
Sources however said winning the vote will not
automatically mean candidate wins the chance to represent the party as other
nomination stages will be taken into consideration.
“Nominated candidates will have to go through another stage
where people are going to be elected by party supporters. They will present
their manifestos to the electorate before the election. After that they will
then be ranked and the top three will go to the next which is probably the
final stage,” said the source.
Party insiders however said a number of candidates were
preparing to go it the Zanu PF way of bussing supporters from other wards or
even rural areas to vote for them.
“A number of candidates are preparing to bus supporters
from different wards and rural areas to beef up their numbers ahead of the
watershed election which will be held a day after President Emerson Mnangagwa’s
visit to Masvingo,” said the insider.
He said the move was a ploy to oust CCC sitting councilors
who are said to have lost favor from party president Nelson Chamisa who seems
to have the keys as to who will represent the party in the upcoming elections.
Chamisa openly said he is going to sign the nomination
papers for the candidates to avoid double candidates as he no longer trust his
lieutenants who in March 2022 signed for two candidates in ward 4 by elections.
TellZimNews
0 comments:
Post a Comment