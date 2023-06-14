COMMUNITY SERVICE VETTING FOR MAI TT

A Harare magistrate is sending Felistas Murata for community service vetting before handing down sentence for theft.

The prosecutor has pushed for a custodial sentence saying Murata had been convicted of a serious offence. She took advantage of a contractual relationship she had with the owner of the car and gave it as collateral. A fine and community service would trivialise the offence.

She was dishonest in her conduct and deprived the complainant her income by keeping the car for three months. A strong message ought to be sent to would be offenders that such conduct will never go unpunished.”

Murata’s lawyer has said a fine was appropriate as she was a first offender who is a single mother of two minor children. There was no permanent deprivation to the complainant as he recovered his vehicle.