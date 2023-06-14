COMMUNITY SERVICE VETTING FOR MAI TT

A Harare magistrate is sending Felistas Murata for community service vetting before handing down sentence for theft.
The prosecutor has pushed for a custodial sentence saying Murata
had been convicted of a serious offence. She took advantage of a contractual
relationship she had with the owner of the car and gave it as collateral. A fine and community service would trivialise
the offence.
She was dishonest in her conduct and deprived the
complainant her income by keeping the car for three months. A strong message
ought to be sent to would be offenders that such conduct will never go
unpunished.”
Murata’s lawyer has said a fine was appropriate as she was a
first offender who is a single mother of two minor children. There was no
permanent deprivation to the complainant as he recovered his vehicle.
0 comments:
Post a Comment