COCAINE DEALER FLEES FROM COPS, CRASHES CAR

A suspected cocaine dealer lured to deliver eight grammes of cocaine worth $1,9 million to a potential customer was arrested as he fled at high speed on Sunday and caused an accident in central Harare.

Taurai Musindo (38) yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibindi charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and resisting a police officer. He was remanded in custody pending his bail application.

Prosecuting, Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on Sunday, police heard that Musindo was supplying cocaine in the Avenues area of Harare. Detectives then lured him to the corner of Patrice Lumumba (formerly Third) Street and Josiah Chinamano Avenue pretending to be potential buyers.

When he arrived, the officers identified themselves and Musindo quickly sped off along Patrice Lumumba Street heading towards the city centre with police officers in pursuit.

Musindo drove into George Silundika Avenue, was involved in an accident with two vehicles near Raylton Sports Club and was immediately apprehended at the accident scene.

A body search was conducted and police recovered satchets of cocaine from his right trousers pocket which was approximately eight grammes. Herald