CIVIL SERVANTS TO GET US$ PAY RISE

The Government will “imminently” effect a new remuneration package that includes an increment in the United States dollar component for public sector workers to cushion them from the rising cost of living.

The new pay offer, which will also include a Zimbabwe dollar salary bump, could be tabled during this week’s National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting that brings together the Government and worker representatives.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima told The Sunday Mail that the new salary package could be effected “within a day” once internal Government consultations have been concluded.

The Government, he said, was “looking at all possibilities” of cushioning public workers, as Treasury finalises the new package.

“As has always been the case with the Government, our workers are important to us,” said Prof Mavima.

“As we speak, Treasury is working on the issue. We are looking at all possibilities, including effecting an increase of the US dollar, as well as a pay increase in local currency.

“The consultations I am talking about do not take a long time. Once we have our numbers from Treasury, we will immediately submit them to the President for his consideration and adjustment before the National Joint Negotiation Council convenes for negotiations.”

This process, he said, can be completed within a day.

“A pay rise is imminent; public service workers need to be paid handsomely so that they do their job well.

“We, as Government, have an obligation to meet the needs of our workers so that they will not engage in corruption and ‘kungwavha-ngwavha’ (hustling).We expect workers to discharge their duties diligently.”

He said the Government was alive to the urgent need for a cost of living adjustment.

“We are going to effectuate it as quickly as possible,” added Prof Mavima.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions president Mrs Cecilia Alexander said negotiations with Government will resume shortly.

“As you may be aware, our salaries, especially the local currency component, have been wiped away by inflation, and that alone calls for a salary increase,” she said.

“However, what is on the ground is that both the US dollar component and the local component need adjustment.

“The Government seems to be promising a good package that will be enough to cater for workers’ needs and they are also saying there is room for backdating the salaries.”

In March, Government awarded its workers a 100 percent salary increment, reviewed their Covid-19 allowance from US$200 to US$250, except for health sector workers.

Teachers were also awarded an additional US$80 monthly teaching allowance, while Government pensioners’ cushioning and Covid-19 allowances were reviewed from US$90 to US$100. Sunday Mail