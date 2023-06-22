CHIVAYO BUYS CATHOLIC PARISH NEW CAR, DONATES US$100K

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo recently donated a brand-new Toyota Hilux D4D vehicle, a home solar system, in addition to US$100 000 cash to the Catholic Church’s St Gerard’s Parish in memory of his late mother.
The vehicle was bought at a cost of US$40 000 at Exquisite
Cars in Harare.
Chivayo’s late mother Mrs Canisia Chivayo fellowshipped at
the parish for 20 years.
Acknowledging the timely gesture in his correspondence with
the businessman, which he said would make a “huge difference” in the parish’s
“predicament”, St Gerard’s Parish Priest, Fr Mark Chikuni, said they would use
the donated money to construct a prayer and meeting room for members of
Chivayo’s late mother’s Sacred Heart Guild in her honour.
Also being contemplated is the completion of projects at
the church’s International Shrine to Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Charlotte
Brooke, Harare, using part of the funds.
“We pray that one day you will visit this sacred shrine and
see how your mother has been immortalised,” wrote Fr Chikuni.
Citing the scriptures, the clergyman implored selfless
givers, like Chivayo, to find encouragement in St Paul’s impartation in 2
Corinthians 9:6-7, when he highlights that “anyone who sows sparsely will reap
sparsely and anyone who sows generously will reap generously as well . . . for
God loves a cheerful giver.”
A “cheerful giver”, Chivayo bought his church leader,
Lawrence Lavious Katsiru and his wife Violet, two new off-road Toyota vehicles,
a 2023 Hilux GR Sport and 2023 Fortuner VX, respectively, worth US$162 000 as
Easter gifts.
The entrepreneur is a long time member of the Johane Masowe
eChishanu apostolic church. Herald
