CHINESE NATIONAL STEALS US$180K FROM EMPLOYER

A Chinese national who was employed as a technician by Huan Yu mining company has appeared in court for defrauding his employer of US$180 000.
Liangqing Gui (61) appeared before Harare regional
magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with theft of trust property.
He was granted $500 000 bail and was ordered to surrender
his passport to the clerk of court.
The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that
sometime in August 2021, the complainant employed Liangqing and issued him with
a company vehicle a Toyota Hilux silver double cab.
From September 2021 to December 2021, whilst in Harare
Central Business District, the complainant gave Liangqing US$100 000 to pay for
excavator hiring, mining materials and salaries for specialised technicians at
Mashava Mining operations.
In January last year, the complainant got another mine in
Chegutu and engaged Liangqing for setting up the mine.
He was given another US$80 000 to pay salaries, equipment
hires, and the purchasing of mining material.
He never made the said payment and the complainant ended up
repaying for the services.
In June last year Liangqing, then decided to resign and was
asked to return the vehicle, but he refused despite several demands by the
complainant.
He also refused to return the money prompting the company
to file a police report.
Last Saturday, Liangqing was arrested at Freda Mine
Filabusi and the vehicle was recovered which was valued at US$18 000.
Total value lost is US$180 000. Herald
