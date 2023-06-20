CHINESE BUSINESSMAN LOSES US$200K TO EMPLOYEE

A CHINESE businessman lost US$200 000 to a thieving employee he had contracted to set up mining operations on his behalf.

Liangqing Gui was not asked to plead when he appeared in the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He was granted $500 000 bail.

The complainant, Huanyu Liu, is a director of Huan YU Mining (Pvt) Ltd.

The court heard that in August 2021, the company employed Gui and issued him a Toyota Hilux for use.

From September to December 2021, Liu gave Gui US$100 000 for the sole purpose of paying for excavator hiring, mining materials and Silanes for the specialised technicians at Mashava mining operations.

It is alleged that in January last year, the company got another mine in Chegutu, and engaged Gui again to set it up.

He gave him another US$80 000 for salaries, equipment hire, and purchasing mining material.

Gui, however, didn’t pay salaries to employees and service providers, at both the Mashava and Chegutu operations.

Liu demanded that Gui return the vehicle, but he refused, prompting him to file a police report.

Gui was arrested at Freda Mine in Filabusi and the car was recovered.

Nothing from the US$180 000 was recovered. H Metro