CHARUMBIRA FABRICATES WHATSAPP CHATS, REPORTED TO COPS

PRESIDENT of the Chief’s Council, Fortune Charumbira, has been reported to the police for cyber-bullying after he allegedly fabricated a WhatsApp chat history to downplay his sexual assault case.
Charumbira, who is also the Pan-African Parliament
president, is being accused of sexually assaulting his niece, who cannot be
named for ethical reasons.
Police are, however, yet to arrest him although the case
was reported in April this year.
A document, titled Plan to dethrone PAP president, which
has been circulating on social media contains a WhatsApp chat history
purporting to involve Charumbira’s family members.
According to the document, people involved in the chats are
the victim and her father, who also cannot be named for ethical reasons, and
two others who are allegedly plotting to dethrone Charumbira.
The chat history alleges that the victim’s father and the
other three family members were worried that their plot to dethrone Charumbira
using the sexual assault case was collapsing.
In the conversation, they then discussed a fresh plot to
dethrone him, which was to write a petition for his removal from the
chieftaincy.
But the victim’s father dismissed the messages and filed a
case against Charumbira and five other family members whom he accused of
fabricating the chats to trivialise the assault case which has been reported to
the police.
The case was reported under RRB 5457709 at Masvingo Central
Police Station last Thursday.
Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector
Kudakwashe Dewa referred NewsDay to national police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi.
“On that one, get the comment from our national office,”
Dhewa said.
Nyathi was, however, not picking calls.
In his self-recorded statement filed with the police, the
victim’s father said Charumbira connived with other family members to fabricate
the chat history after he had panicked over a petition they had filed against
him with government.
“I do not know the accused person, but I strongly suspect
Chief Fortune Charumbira in conjunction with Akim Manyudza, Terminate
Charumbira, Alimot Charumbira, Bylaw Charumbira and Muzvondiwa Charumbira. They
all originate from the Charumbira clan,” the victim’s father said.
“The accused person contravened section 164B of the Data
Protection Act [Chapter 11:22], cyber-bullying and harassment.”
The victim’s father said his family filed a petition
addressed to Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira, chairperson
of the Provincial Chief Assembly, Chief Chitanga, Local Government minister
July Moyo and Chief Secretary in the Offcice of the President and Cabinet,
Misheck Sibanda.
He accused Charumbira of using the names of the signatories
of the petition to fabricate a WhatsApp chat.
The statement further read: “I assume the suspected person,
after being served with the copy of the petition, noted the signatories on the
petition which he used to manipulate the fraudulent WhatsApp chat.
“The suspect, towards countering all these allegations,
formulated and hatched a plan to manipulate a false (sic) WhatsApp chat and
posted it on social media, claiming that the aforementioned allegations of
indecent assault and threats of violence were staged towards dethroning him.”
Contacted for comment, Charumbira said: “What WhatsApp chat
history? Are you sure I have a link to that WhatsApp? Send me the chats to
ascertain the truth.”
Charumbira recently refuted the allegations being levelled
against him and threatened to sue the victim for defamation.
The victim later filed another report of threat of violence
against her by Charumbira.
Last week, she filed a complaint against the police for
failing to take action against her case. Newsday
