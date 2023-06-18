CHAOS, VIOLENCE MARS CCC CANDIDATE SELECTION

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) yesterday held its last candidates’ selection process in Harare amid reports of violence and chaos in some suburbs.
The CCC did not hold any primary elections, but was
piloting what it says is a citizen caucus process where ordinary people are
given a chance to select their aspiring candidates.
The run-up to yesterday’s candidate selection process was
heated with Harare East legislator Tendai Biti locked in a fierce battle
with Harare North MP Allan Markham.
The results of the nominations are yet to be announced.
This publication heard that some Zanu PF activists
attempted to disrupt the CCC candidate selection process ahead of the
nomination court sitting on Wednesday.
There were also reports of bussing of people by some
aspiring candidates, a few days after party leader, Nelson Chamisa, condemned
the practice and warned that culprits would be disqualified.
CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere told The Standard yesterday
evening that the party’s candidate selection process went smoothly.
“We saw an overwhelming turnout of citizens and every one
of the caucuses was conducted in peace,” Mahere said.
“The citizens’ voices were heard. Reports will be furnished
to the Citizens’ Independent Selection Panel in due course.”
Mahere said the panel would collate information from
nomination stakeholder consultation and community consensus before announcing the
eventual winners.
“We have succeeded in creating a platform for communities
to hear from their potential candidates and make their voices heard,” she said.
“We are well on course to ensuring we have a dream team of
citizen representatives who will usher in competent, ethical leaders, led by
(CCC leader Nelson) Chamisa and who will put the citizens first.”
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is seeking a second term,
has announced August 23 as the election date.
Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF will officially launch its campaign
this week.
Zanu PF chose its candidates through chaotic primary
elections coordinated by the Central Intelligence Organisation and the army.
Nomination courts will sit on Wednesday across the country
to consider names of aspiring MPs and councillors.
In Harare, the nomination court will consider names of
presidential candidates.
Mnangagwa and Chamisa are considered front runners for the
presidency after the closely contested
2018 polls where the Zanu PF leader narrowly
came out victorious.
Chamisa rejected the results saying his rival worked with
the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to rig the polls that came eight months after
the military toppled long time ruler Robert Mugabe in a coup. Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment