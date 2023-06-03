CHAOS IN BYO AS CHAMISA WIELDS THE AXE

CONFUSION engulfed the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) when all Bulawayo Members of Parliament and councillors who were not recalled had a shock of their lives yesterday when their names were missing on the hastily-arranged candidates list from the “stakeholders selection process”.
Prominent missing names included Njube-Lobengula MP and
party benefactor Gift Banda, sitting Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni and his
deputy, Councillor Mlandu Ncube. The only surviving councillors include Arnold
Batirai, Tawanda Ruzive, Felix Mhaka and Sikhululekille Moyo. Sitting MPs and
councillors who will represent the party again include Hon Kucaca Phulu
(Nkulumane), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula), Clr Donaldson Mabuto, Clr Lilian
Mlilo, Clr Concillia Mlalazi, Clr Enerst Rafamoyo and Clr Tinevimbo Maposa.
While Clr Edwin Ndlovu, Clr Christopher Dube and Clr Mpumelelo Moyo will also
get another chance in the elections.
The opposition political outfit, stung by President
Mnangagwa election date announcement last Wednesday, rushed to call for final
nomination selection, about three months after it had started the process. It
also emerged that the Bulawayo Progressive Residents’ Association (BPRA) which
has previously distanced itself from any political inclination has been
actively involved in the CCC candidates’ selection process and has been pushing
its members to represent the party in the upcoming elections and has also
played centre stage in determining who is eligible.
The party yesterday struggled to conduct its final stage of
the candidates’ selection process and several party sources revealed that the
process was marred by controversy.
“Some of the sitting councillors and MPs got letters on
Friday that they were not cleared to participate in the Saturday (yesterday)
process. However, come Saturday some of those that did not get the letters
found their names not even included, these including the likes of Gift Banda,
the Mayor Clr Mguni and his deputy Clr Mlandu Ncube. What is surprising is that
there were just a few councillors who were not recalled who survived, these are
Clrs Felix Mhaka, Arnold Batirai and Tawanda Ruzive and one wonders what the
criteria to clear these was,” said the source.
There were grumblings that some councillors from Professor
Welshman Ncube alliance faction were discredited, much to the disdain of
locals. By last night, the disqualified MPs and councillors were at the party
offices trying to plead their cases.
The party has also reportedly endorsed former Education
Minister, David Coltart and former civil society activist, Mr Dumisani Nyongolo
Nkomo as their possible candidates for the city’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively.
Former Deputy Mayor, Mr Tinashe Kambarami, who was recalled from council by
MDC-T leader, Mr Douglas Mwonzora, is also vying for ward three and according
to the party sources, believes he should be the party’s rightful candidate for
Deputy Mayor. Sunday News
