CHAMISA SET TO IMPOSE COLTART AS MAYORAL CANDIDATE

THE Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change preferred candidates for the Bulawayo mayoral and deputy mayoral positions, former Education Minister David Coltart and Dumisani Nkomo suffered losses in the party’s “stakeholder selection process” last week.
However, the party leadership is alleged to be making
frantic efforts to save the pair and others preferred by the leadership, thus
casting doubt over the party’s capability to successfully hold internal
democratic elections.
Insiders said the party had directed that those who came in
the top three in the “stakeholder selection process” should submit their
details to the provincial offices and a final list to represent the party in
the elections will be chosen from the list.
Last Saturday, the opposition party was thrown into turmoil
when all sitting Bulawayo MPs and councillors that were not recalled by the
Douglas Mwonzora MDC had a shock of their lives when their names were missing
on the hastily-arranged candidates list from the selection process, with
indications that they had been disqualified.
Over the past week, the disqualified candidates and those
that lost in the selection process have been challenging the outcome.
The party then claimed that they were yet to release the
final list of candidates. Mr Coltart came out second to Ms Mabeza in Ward 4,
while Mr Nkomo was third to Clr Tawanda Ruzive and Clr Felix Mhaka in Ward 5.
Sitting Njube-Lobengula MP, Gift Banda who was initially
disqualified to stand for the Entumbane-Njube constituency managed to get his
name included on the list and is said to have emerged as the winner although
the result is being challenged.
Another candidate who was defeated in the process was
former Deputy Mayor, Mr Tinashe Kambarami who fell short to Mr Mxolisi Mahlangu
in the contest to represent the party in Ward three where former Highlanders
Football Club chairperson Mr Roger
Muhlwa was disqualified under unclear circumstances.
Impeccable sources revealed that the party leadership was
considering imposing some candidates that were either defeated during the
stakeholder selection process or were omitted from the list of those that participated
in the process, thereby running the risk of further imploding the party.
The sources also revealed that in Nketa constituency, the
leadership was trying to smuggle in Ms Memory Kabasa who contested with
academic Dr Mandla Nyathi and Mr Obert Manduna. Dr Nyathi had emerged the
winner.
In Nkulumane constituency, poet Desire Moyo is said to have
won in one ward while in the other ward, Clr Rodney Jele is said to have won,
although the party is pushing for the former to represent the party despite the
stalemate.
From the unofficial list shared on social media last week,
Mr Moyo was said to have won.
“What is now happening is that colleagues in Harare, where
the stakeholder selection process is yet to take place, are now pressurising
the party to address the chaos in Bulawayo first before the process is held in
Harare, as indications are that it could also be the same situation there.
So far indications are that in Harare the process will be
held on 17 June. We are yet to see how the party will handle the appeals,
because these are genuine appeals which need to be addressed.
The danger is that if these appeals are not handled
democratically the party might go to the polls as a fractured entity or have double
candidates, which will be suicidal,” revealed the source. Sunday News
