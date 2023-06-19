CHAMISA DUMPS US$40k MPs

CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa is set to snub some of his Members of Parliament for taking up the US$40 000 housing loan scheme offered to MPs by Government last year by deselecting them for party nominations.

The opposition party’s insiders told The Herald that what they thought had been water under the bridge turned out to be a grudge Mr Chamisa continues to hold.

So, some of the party’s MPs are set to be hit below the belt for defying the opposition leader’s directive. Already, the CCC’s candidate selection process has been marred by allegations of corruption, candidate imposition and the greasing of palms for positions.

“What is happening right now in the camp is something else. There is gross disorder and nothing that is happening there is transparent because as we speak Chamisa is threatening to dump some of the MPs who took the US$40 000 loan.

“We thought it was something that was in the past as it was done above board, but to our surprise it is something that is still weighing heavily in his head and some MPs will face his wrath,” said the insider.

CCC Chief Whip Mr Prosper Mutseyami is on record as saying the loans were above board, hence the opposition MPs were unapologetic for taking them up.

“The loan is, therefore, not a surprising executive instrument, but one that went through due process of appropriation and it’s provided for in the Constitution of the country and it’s not a donation and it is above board. It was in this context that a housing facility was raised. Indeed over the years different facilities and loans have always been provided to Parliament.

“The most common of these loans have been vehicle loans of up to US$60 000 in some cases. The loans have always been repaid. Where there has been a default, Parliament has instituted legal proceedings and court records are public,” Mr Mutseyami said.

Mr Chamisa continues to accuse his MPs of being sell-outs and tarnishing the party’s image by accepting the loans, which he had dismissed.

CCC’s spokesperson Advocate Fadzai Mahere could not be reached for a comment as her phone went unanswered. Herald