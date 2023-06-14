CCC CANDIDATE SELECTION THROWN INTO CHAOS BY FAZ

A ZANU PF-LINKED shadowy group, Forever Associates Zimbabwe (Faz) has been sucked into Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate selection process in Bulawayo where aspiring candidates are accusing each other of being sponsored by the organisation.
Faz is known for its surreptitious role in the
controversial Zanu PF primary elections held in April this year which saw most
bigwigs falling by the wayside.
CCC recently complained of interference by alleged Central
Intelligence Organisation operatives in the party’s internal poll process.
In Bulawayo, the CCC candidate selection process has left
the party divided.
According to leaked CCC WhatsApp group chats, there are
claims that some party members in Bulawayo were funded by Faz to cause chaos in
the opposition party.
“We know you (names supplied) and your gang are criminals
benefiting from Faz. Stop making us fools. We have evidence of you working with
Faz and we will expose it,” charged one senior party member in the group.
Another party member said: “My brother, please don’t count
me where people are discussed. Don’t put my name into disrepute, I love this
party. Let’s rather discuss ideas and respect each other’s opinions and
interests. I am ready to put my body in order to protect president Nelson
Chamisa.”
However, in a statement, CCC senior executive Felix
Magalela Mafa Sibanda appealed for unity in Bulawayo.
In a communication addressed to the MDC Veterans
Association (VAA), Sibanda said unity could see the CCC winning the August 23
elections.
The MDC VAA was formed as an affiliate of the then Morgan
Tsvangirai-led MDC-T and also rallied behind the MDC Alliance then led by
Chamisa in the 2018 election.
A number of VAA members are members of CCC.
“As your leadership, I am appealing to all VAA members to
support CCC presidential candidate,
Chamisa, legislative and council candidates throughout Zimbabwe,”
Sibanda, who is the VAA national chairperson, said.
“Our mission as VAA has been total enjoyment of all human
and constitutional rights by all Zimbabweans regardless of one’s station in
society. I wish everyone who was nominated and successfully vetted to represent
CCC movement in the coming harmonised elections on August 23 success,” he said.
“Let us support each other where applicable in this
decisive plebiscite.”
CCC is yet to complete its candidate selection process
ahead of the June 21 nomination court sitting.
Zanu PF has since completed its primaries and is already on
a campaign trail, while candidates are said to be submitting their nomination
papers to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. Newsday
