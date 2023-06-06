CATTLE RUSTLER NABBED WITH FOUR BEASTS

Notorious alleged cattle rustler Elson Chimutunga (40) from Marondera District, was arrested yesterday after being found with two slaughtered beasts, while two live animals were tied to a tree.
Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson, Inspector
Simon Chazovachiyi, said: “We can confirm the arrest of Elson Chimutunga of
Chiyanike Village under Chief Nenguwo, who was found with two slaughtered
beasts and the other two tied on a tree.”
It is understood that yesterday, at around 3am, ZRP
Marondera Rural received a report of stock theft of four beasts stolen from Mr
Peter Magwaliba and Mr Julius Marondera of Cloverhill Farm in Marondera.
Police said villagers conducted searches and recovered two
oxen belonging to Mr Magwaliba and Mr Marondera, tied to a tree with a rope
about 1km from the cattle pen.
It is reported that the team continued to search for the
outstanding two beasts.
During the search, they saw an unusual movement in a nearby
bush about 4km from the complainant’s homestead.
They then saw a person running away from the scene where
two beasts had been slaughtered, and gave chase, before apprehending
Chimutunga.
Police attended the scene and arrested the suspect, who is
now assisting police with investigations.
Chief Svosve said cattle rustlers were terrorising his
area, and applauded the community for working with police to fight the thieves.
In 2013, Chimutunga was arrested following a spate of stock
theft cases in Chihota communal areas and was sentenced to 52 years in prison.
He had been convicted for stealing seven cattle from
different people. Herald
