CAR REPAIRS : BUSINESSMAN THREATENS MECHANIC

An Indian businessman yesterday appeared in court for threatening to kidnap his mechanic and taking away his US$3 300 on different occasions as a way of punishing him for failing to repair his vehicle.
He also threatened the mechanic that he would take him to
India to have his kidney removed for sale so he could recover the value of his
car which was still under repair.
Sankpal Shekhar Ashokrao (29 ) is facing three charges of
kidnapping, theft, and unlawful conduct with a motor vehicle.
He was remanded out of custody to July 13.
The complainant in the matter is 22-year-old mechanic
Panashe Karimusango who used to service Ashokrao’s Discovery 3 sports vehicle.
The State alleged that sometime between May and June 2023
at around 8pm and at stand number 08 Campbell Road, Karimusango was at work
when Ashokrao arrived to collect his vehicle which he had been repairing since
2022.
Karimusango told him that he was yet to finish servicing
the vehicle and Ashokrao became impatient and started dragging him into a motor
vehicle which he came driving and forced him inside.
While inside, the court heard that Ashokrao punched
Karimusango several times stating that he was taking him to Warren Park area
before airlifting him to India for a kidney removal which he intended to sell
in a bid to recover the monetary value of his Discovery 3 Sport motor vehicle
which Karimusango had stripped and failed to repair.
Out of fear Karimusango bought his freedom after he offered
him a residential stand situated in Dema and a Land Rover Sport motor vehicle.
On the second count, the State alleged Ashokrao visited Karimusango demanding his
motor vehicle. When he was told to be
patient Ashokrao forcefully searched the mechanic’s pockets and took away cash
amounting to US$1 300.
He then drove away indicating that he was not done with Karimusango
until he recovered the value of his vehicle.
Ashokrao came back for the third time and fished US$300
from his pocket and went away and on another day he took away US$1 700 which
Karimusango had placed on the dashboard.
The total value stolen is US$3 300 and nothing was
recovered.
On the last count, Karimusango went to his workplace
driving a Land Rover motor vehicle that belonged to a customer and was on a
road test when he was seen by Ashokrao.
He inquired about his vehicle which he was told was not yet
ready and out of anger he took away the vehicle of the client and drove it away
to Warren Park where resides.
Ashokrao kept it for two weeks and returned it after the
owner of the vehicle demanded his motor vehicle from Karimusango.
Karimusango then filed a report to the police leading to
Ashokrao’s arrest. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment