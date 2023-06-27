BYO COUNCIL TO DISBAND MUNICIPAL POLICE

THE cash-strapped Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is planning to disband its municipal police and engage a private security company on a 12-month rolling contract as part of a raft of measures to cut its wage bill and improve security.
BCC is also considering reporting bad debtors to the Credit
Bureau, reintroducing the Revenue Hall flea market popularly known as Khothama
with traders interested in occupying the vending stalls required to pay
strictly in foreign currency.
The local authority said the objective of the proposed
action plan of replacing its security unit with a private security company is
to ensure accountability and improve security measures.
“The objective of this action plan is to improve security
measures within the city council by replacing the current security personnel
with a private security company.
“This will ensure accountability, reduce the risk of
collusion with corrupt staff members, and increase overall safety within the
council premises,” reads part of the report.
The report stated that there will be improved safety of
staff and visitors and improved performance as a result of the competition
among private security companies.
“There will be a more cost-effective solution compared to
the current arrangement. Council will undertake research and identify suitable
private security companies,” reads the report.
Furthermore, BCC will develop a contract with the selected
private security company, specifying terms of service and performance
indicators.
A selected private security firm will be advertised and the
council pledged to “ensure that the private security company has adequate
training and experience in providing security services.”
“Develop and implement an evaluation system to measure the
performance of the private security company.
“Evaluate the performance of the private security company
at the end of each 12-month contract period,” read the report.
The director of communication and advocacy in the Ministry
of Local Government and Public Works Mr Gabriel Masvora yesterday said the
parent ministry is not aware of BCC plans.
“As a ministry, we have not seen the request by BCC, but it
must be emphasised that local authorities have to first seek permission from
the minister just like when they want to recruit personnel.
“While we have not yet seen the request we also urge local
authorities to ensure that all decisions they make speak to the interest of the
ratepayers,” he said.
In its report, council said all efforts will be taken to
ensure that the private security company has adequate training, experience,
necessary resources, and support to enable them to perform their duties
effectively.
It said an evaluation system will be developed and
implemented to measure the performance of the private security company.
The report further stated that BCC also intends to replace
permanent staff with contract workers. Workers will be hired on renewable
six-month contract basis.
“The objective of this action is to improve revenue collection
for the city council by ensuring accountability and transparency in the revenue
collection process, and reducing the risk of corruption,” reads the report.
Council said the proposal will lead to increased
accountability and transparency in revenue collection, reduce risk of
corruption and improve efficiency in revenue collection.
Renewal of contracts will be based on performance. The
report further indicates that the council will have a more flexible workforce
that can be easily scaled up or down as required.
Added to that, other benefits include the ability to easily
terminate contracts of underperforming or corrupt workers, reduced liability
for pension, medical aid, and other employee benefits.
Outlining the proposed actions, BCC said it will develop a
plan for replacing permanent staff with contract workers, including
descriptions and the selection criteria.
“Advertise the contract worker positions. Interview and
select suitable candidates, set up a performance evaluation system to assess
the performance of the contract workers and renew contracts based on
performance,” says the report.
The proposal has drawn the ire of residents.
Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BUPRA)
secretary for administration, Mr Thembelani Dube said the move is likely to
yield negative results contrary to the positives that are envisaged.
He said permanent
workers will demand employment severance or termination packages which will be
costly for the local authority.
“Contact workers are likely to be abused since their jobs
could be terminated at any time. In addition to that, there is a definite
possibility of high staff turnover because contract work is not secure,” said
Mr Dube.
“Nepotism will be rife and an influx of outsiders who are
connected to those contracting will be the order of the day. Incoming
councilors will want their kith and kin to be given priority in contracting
workers.”
Mr Dube said in the event that proposal sails through, it
should also be extended to directors and other senior officials.
“However, if the senior management is not affected by the
move, as Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association, our view is that Bulawayo
City Council should instead intensify supervision of the senior managers by the
town clerk as they are the ones who are inefficient and top in the corruption
hierarchy,” he said. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment