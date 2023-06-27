BYO COUNCIL TO DISBAND MUNICIPAL POLICE

THE cash-strapped Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is planning to disband its municipal police and engage a private security company on a 12-month rolling contract as part of a raft of measures to cut its wage bill and improve security.

BCC is also considering reporting bad debtors to the Credit Bureau, reintroducing the Revenue Hall flea market popularly known as Khothama with traders interested in occupying the vending stalls required to pay strictly in foreign currency.

The local authority said the objective of the proposed action plan of replacing its security unit with a private security company is to ensure accountability and improve security measures.

“The objective of this action plan is to improve security measures within the city council by replacing the current security personnel with a private security company.

“This will ensure accountability, reduce the risk of collusion with corrupt staff members, and increase overall safety within the council premises,” reads part of the report.

The report stated that there will be improved safety of staff and visitors and improved performance as a result of the competition among private security companies.

“There will be a more cost-effective solution compared to the current arrangement. Council will undertake research and identify suitable private security companies,” reads the report.

Furthermore, BCC will develop a contract with the selected private security company, specifying terms of service and performance indicators.

A selected private security firm will be advertised and the council pledged to “ensure that the private security company has adequate training and experience in providing security services.”

“Develop and implement an evaluation system to measure the performance of the private security company.

“Evaluate the performance of the private security company at the end of each 12-month contract period,” read the report.

The director of communication and advocacy in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Mr Gabriel Masvora yesterday said the parent ministry is not aware of BCC plans.

“As a ministry, we have not seen the request by BCC, but it must be emphasised that local authorities have to first seek permission from the minister just like when they want to recruit personnel.

“While we have not yet seen the request we also urge local authorities to ensure that all decisions they make speak to the interest of the ratepayers,” he said.

In its report, council said all efforts will be taken to ensure that the private security company has adequate training, experience, necessary resources, and support to enable them to perform their duties effectively.

It said an evaluation system will be developed and implemented to measure the performance of the private security company.

The report further stated that BCC also intends to replace permanent staff with contract workers. Workers will be hired on renewable six-month contract basis.

“The objective of this action is to improve revenue collection for the city council by ensuring accountability and transparency in the revenue collection process, and reducing the risk of corruption,” reads the report.

Council said the proposal will lead to increased accountability and transparency in revenue collection, reduce risk of corruption and improve efficiency in revenue collection.

Renewal of contracts will be based on performance. The report further indicates that the council will have a more flexible workforce that can be easily scaled up or down as required.

Added to that, other benefits include the ability to easily terminate contracts of underperforming or corrupt workers, reduced liability for pension, medical aid, and other employee benefits.

Outlining the proposed actions, BCC said it will develop a plan for replacing permanent staff with contract workers, including descriptions and the selection criteria.

“Advertise the contract worker positions. Interview and select suitable candidates, set up a performance evaluation system to assess the performance of the contract workers and renew contracts based on performance,” says the report.

The proposal has drawn the ire of residents.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BUPRA) secretary for administration, Mr Thembelani Dube said the move is likely to yield negative results contrary to the positives that are envisaged.

He said permanent workers will demand employment severance or termination packages which will be costly for the local authority.

“Contact workers are likely to be abused since their jobs could be terminated at any time. In addition to that, there is a definite possibility of high staff turnover because contract work is not secure,” said Mr Dube.

“Nepotism will be rife and an influx of outsiders who are connected to those contracting will be the order of the day. Incoming councilors will want their kith and kin to be given priority in contracting workers.”

Mr Dube said in the event that proposal sails through, it should also be extended to directors and other senior officials.

“However, if the senior management is not affected by the move, as Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association, our view is that Bulawayo City Council should instead intensify supervision of the senior managers by the town clerk as they are the ones who are inefficient and top in the corruption hierarchy,” he said. Chronicle