BAR MURDER : VICTIM STOMPED ON THROAT

THE suspect in the murder of a patron at a pub in Harare on
Saturday night is the brother of the businesswoman who owns the joint.
Calisto
He was arrested yesterday and is expected to appear in
court today.
Calisto Murawo, the brother of Belinda Murawo, is the suspect
in the brutal assault which left a man dead and a family grieving.
He is said to have fatally assaulted David Matambo who had
tried to prevent him from confronting his wife whose car had scratched the
vehicle of a fellow patron.
She was reversing her car on her way home.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi, confirmed the arrest.
“Police arrested one suspect in connection with murder and
he was detained at Harare Central Police Station,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.
“The suspect was reported to have attacked a man by
stamping on his throat at a bar in Belgravia.
“The now deceased was reported to have been coming from his
farm when he entered the bar.”
Impeccable sources told H-Metro that the suspect escaped to
his rural home, after committing the offence, but he was advised to return and
face justice.
“He escaped, but when he got to his home, he was advised to
return and hand himself to police.
“He returned and handed himself over to police,” said the
source.
Meanwhile, the Matambo family is gathered at David’s family
house in Kuwadzana 5. H Metro
