BAR MURDER : SUSPECT REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A suspect who allegedly killed another man after accusing his wife of bumping into a car which was in the car park at a night club in Belgravia, Harare has appeared in court.
Calisto Murawo (44) was not asked to plead to murder
charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.
Murawo was remanded in custody to July 12 and advised to
apply for bail at the High Court.
Allegations are that on June 24, at Afro 161 Restaurant and
Night Club situated at number 161 Sam Nujoma Street Extension, Belgravia in
Harare, Murawo approached the now deceased and his wife Zinzi Musonza in the
car park and alleged that the deceased’s wife had bumped into another parked
car.
The deceased then came out of his motor vehicle to check
where the dent was and whilst he was in the process of checking out the
vehicle, Murawo punched him on the mouth with his hand which had a knuckle
duster.
The court heard that Murawo kicked the deceased on the head
and neck.
He proceeded to stamp on the deceased’s neck. It is alleged that Murawo briefly stopped assaulting the now deceased and walked away but returned and said that he was not going to leave and kicked him again on the head. The now deceased was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Herald
