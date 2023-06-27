BAR MURDER : SUSPECT REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A suspect who allegedly killed another man after accusing his wife of bumping into a car which was in the car park at a night club in Belgravia, Harare has appeared in court.

Calisto Murawo (44) was not asked to plead to murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

Murawo was remanded in custody to July 12 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Allegations are that on June 24, at Afro 161 Restaurant and Night Club situated at number 161 Sam Nujoma Street Extension, Belgravia in Harare, Murawo approached the now deceased and his wife Zinzi Musonza in the car park and alleged that the deceased’s wife had bumped into another parked car.

The deceased then came out of his motor vehicle to check where the dent was and whilst he was in the process of checking out the vehicle, Murawo punched him on the mouth with his hand which had a knuckle duster.

The court heard that Murawo kicked the deceased on the head and neck.

He proceeded to stamp on the deceased’s neck. It is alleged that Murawo briefly stopped assaulting the now deceased and walked away but returned and said that he was not going to leave and kicked him again on the head. The now deceased was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Herald