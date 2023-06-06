AS KASUKUWERE ENTERS PRESIDENTIAL RACE

SELF-EXILED former Zanu PF political commissar and Cabinet minister, Saviour Kasukuwere has joined the presidential race ahead of this year’s harmonised elections set for August 23.
Last week, Kasukuwere issued a teaser on Twitter using the
handle @NewAllianceZW calling himself “President Kasukuwere.”
He shared a picture of himself with other former Cabinet
ministers Walter Mzembi, Patrick Zhuwao and Nkosana Moyo.
The New Alliance Zimbabwe has also been actively sponsoring
Kasukuwere’s candidature on Twitter.
In a post accompanying the photos of Kasukuwere and his
former Cabinet colleagues, the alliance said: “Dear Zimbabwe. Please brace
yourself for big surprises this election season. But please do not over-react.
We only have this country for the future to inherit. We must continue to act
with focus and restraint. We love you Zimbabwe.”
In another post, the political grouping said: “By standing
in the August 2023 elections, president Kasukuwere is representing the
voiceless masses, the downtrodden, the disenfranchised citizens, as well as
patriots who were violently driven from the shores of the motherland. He is
standing against black-on-black oppression.”
A disclaimer, however, indicates that the 52-year-old
Kasukuwere does not run the handle, adding that it is strictly a supporters’
interactive handle.
However, Kasukuwere’s interaction with South African
journalist Sophie Mokoena on Twitter yesterday attracted attention and debate
after the announcement of his candidature.
“Breaking News. There you have it @Hon_Kasukuwere says he
will be contesting the presidential election in Zimbabwe on 23 August 2023. The
other candidates includes (sic) @edmnangagwa and @nelsonchamisa. For more,
watch #sabcnews Channel 404 or @SophieMokoena.”
Kasukuwere, currently in self-imposed exile in South
Africa, also confirmed the news in response to Mokoena’s post.
“The call has been made and yes, I will be making a formal
statement on my candidature,” he said.
Many observers believe Kasukuwere’s candidature would
divide and weaken Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF after the latter allegedly failed to
unite the ruling party since the 2017 coup, while the fissures in the party
have continued to widen following bitterly contested internal polls to choose
election candidates.
Contacted for comment yesterday, Kasukuwere said: “I know
people are interested to know (about the candidature), but I can assure you
that you will be the first to get the official statement.”
Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said it was dangerous for
Zanu PF to let Kasukuwere contest in the forthcoming elections.
“If that happens, then Mnangagwa is gone.
“But I can tell you, Mnangagwa and his allies are busy
doing what they can to stop Kasukuwere from contesting,” he said.
“If he does, he will divide the Zanu PF vote.
“But I don’t think he will even make it to the Nomination
Court.
“Chances are very slim. Mnangagwa won’t fold his hands and
let it happen.”
Kasukuwere’s political star shined in the ruling party’s
youth league, propelling him to the late former President Robert Mugabe’s
Cabinet as Local Government, Public Works and National Housing minister.
He is also a former Environment, Water and Climate
minister.
Kasukuwere, Mnangagwa and Mugabe’s wife Grace teamed up to
topple former Vice-President Joice Mujuru during his tenure as party political
commissar.
The alliance, however, fell apart when Kasukuwere and Grace
were joined by another former minister Jonathan Moyo and members of the G40
group, which turned its guns on Mnangagwa.
Mnangagwa, with the assistance of the Zimbabwe Defence
Forces led by General Constantino Chiwenga, now Vice-President, ousted Mugabe
in a coup in 2017.
Kasukuwere, Moyo, Mzembi and Zhuwao fled the country during
the coup.
The former Cabinet ministers face arrest over a litany of
charges, including corruption.
Kasukuwere briefly returned home in January 2018 and was
arrested on corruption charges, which were later dismissed by the Harare
Magistrates Court, but not before he left the country again.
In October 2020, government sought Kasukuwere’s extradition
from South Africa after issuing a warrant for his arrest.
Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi said: “Zanu
PF does not lose sleep over nothing. There is no Zimbabwean constituency across
the Limpopo to the extent that you are aware.
“We are focused on winning the election for development and
our indomitable presidential candidate H.E Cde ED Mnangagwa does not lose sleep
over a barking fugitive of justice. After all, it’s good to have ambitions, but
it will be foolhardy and tomfoolery to aspire to empty an ocean using buckets.
“We have already set preparations in motion for the
inauguration of would-be President-elect, Cde ED Mnangagwa. Let Tom, Dick and
Harry throw their hat in the ring, but in the end, Floyd Mayweather has no
defeat.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment