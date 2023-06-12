ABANDONED ZIM CHILDREN RESCUED IN DUBAI

The Zimbabwe Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has rescued eight children who were abandoned by former Warriors’ midfielder Archford Gutu in Dubai.

Gutu, who took 17 players from his football academy to Dubai in March, promised the children that he had found interested teams, but instead squandered the money with his wife and accumulated a huge hotel bill.

Other players managed to return home and Gutu was left stranded with the eight players.

The children are now expected to leave Dubai for Harare.

“We want to thank our Embassy for rescuing the kids abandoned by Gutu.

“Gutu left the players and his family unceremoniously and disappeared to an unknown destination.

“At least there are now smiles on the faces of the kids as they are ready to leave for Harare,” said the source.

Gutu was reported to have given some of the players’ passports to hotel authorities after failing to settle the bills.

Gutu confirmed to H-Metro that he had fallen on hard times with the kids and begged parents and guardians of the children for an apology in a recorded audio. H Metro