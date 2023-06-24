300 COPS TRANSFERRED

THREE-HUNDRED junior and senior police officers have been reshuffled as part of an ongoing routine restructuring that sees officers moved between provinces at the top layer and between stations and headquarters.

The police force tends to move officers to ensure they retain a breadth of outlook and do not become totally cemented to a particular post for many years.

Of the 300 police officers, 100 are senior officers while the rest are junior members, who have been transferred to police stations and police headquarters countrywide.

At the most senior level, Officer Commanding Police Masvingo Province, Commissioner David Mahoya, has been transferred to head Mashonaland West. He was replaced by Commissioner Crispen Charumbira, who was based at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ).

Comm Priscilla Makotose was moved from Manicaland to PGHQ Training and Development while Comm Wicklif Makamache was moved from Mashonaland Central to Bulawayo.

Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province, Commissioner Partson Nyabadza, has been moved to head Midlands while Comm Winston Muza moves from Midlands to take over Manicaland and Comm Charles Musavengane has been moved from Training and Development to Mashonaland Central.

Comm Connelli Dube was transferred from Mashonaland West Province to PGHQ Internal Investigations.

At the next level down, Asst Comm Dorothy Matshilana moved from Matabeleland North to PGHQ Quartermaster, with Asst Comm Obeylaw Moyo moving from PGHQ to Mashonaland Central to head operations there. Asst Comm Florence Marume moves from Masvingo to Harare Police Headquarters, while Asst Comm Francis Phiri has been moved from Mashonaland Central to Support Unit. Asst Comm Nyahanana has moved from Harare to Masvingo.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said there was nothing unusual about transfers within the police services.

“There is nothing sinister about transfers. Transfers are part of the police work and there is a need to rotate officers,” he said.

“The Commissioner-General of Police has a prerogative to make transfers. These are normal transfers which have been effected by the Commissioner-General of Police in order to tap into the experience of officers as the nation gears up for the elections as well as aligning the officers to the requirements of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.”

Some of the officers, added Asst Comm Nyathi, were transferred to fill in the gaps within the police services.

Reassignments are part of the ZRP’s human resource policy of enhancing performance in the organisation, to ensure versatility among the senior officers, tapping into the senior officers’ experience, job rotation and the need to meet new policing demands as the country moves towards the attainment of Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income society.

In January last year, the ZRP top brass was also reshuffled.

These were Deputy Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba, who was reassigned from operations to administration while Deputy Comm-General Mind Elliot Ngirandi, was moved from crime to human resources. Deputy Comm-General Learn Ncube was moved to operations from administration, while Deputy Comm-Gen Lorraine Chipato was moved to crime from human resources.

The ZRP underwent a major transformation in 2018 as it adopted a new structure to win back public confidence. Herald