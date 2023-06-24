300 COPS TRANSFERRED

THREE-HUNDRED junior and senior police officers have been reshuffled as part of an ongoing routine restructuring that sees officers moved between provinces at the top layer and between stations and headquarters.
The police force tends to move officers to ensure they
retain a breadth of outlook and do not become totally cemented to a particular
post for many years.
Of the 300 police officers, 100 are senior officers while
the rest are junior members, who have been transferred to police stations and
police headquarters countrywide.
At the most senior level, Officer Commanding Police
Masvingo Province, Commissioner David Mahoya, has been transferred to head
Mashonaland West. He was replaced by Commissioner Crispen Charumbira, who was
based at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ).
Comm Priscilla Makotose was moved from Manicaland to PGHQ
Training and Development while Comm Wicklif Makamache was moved from
Mashonaland Central to Bulawayo.
Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province, Commissioner Partson Nyabadza,
has been moved to head Midlands while Comm Winston Muza moves from Midlands to
take over Manicaland and Comm Charles Musavengane has been moved from Training
and Development to Mashonaland Central.
Comm Connelli Dube was transferred from Mashonaland West
Province to PGHQ Internal Investigations.
At the next level down, Asst Comm Dorothy Matshilana moved
from Matabeleland North to PGHQ Quartermaster, with Asst Comm Obeylaw Moyo
moving from PGHQ to Mashonaland Central to head operations there. Asst Comm
Florence Marume moves from Masvingo to Harare Police Headquarters, while Asst
Comm Francis Phiri has been moved from Mashonaland Central to Support Unit.
Asst Comm Nyahanana has moved from Harare to Masvingo.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said there was nothing unusual about transfers within the police
services.
“There is nothing sinister about transfers. Transfers are
part of the police work and there is a need to rotate officers,” he said.
“The Commissioner-General of Police has a prerogative to
make transfers. These are normal transfers which have been effected by the
Commissioner-General of Police in order to tap into the experience of officers
as the nation gears up for the elections as well as aligning the officers to
the requirements of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.”
Some of the officers, added Asst Comm Nyathi, were
transferred to fill in the gaps within the police services.
Reassignments are part of the ZRP’s human resource policy
of enhancing performance in the organisation, to ensure versatility among the
senior officers, tapping into the senior officers’ experience, job rotation and
the need to meet new policing demands as the country moves towards the
attainment of Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income society.
In January last year, the ZRP top brass was also reshuffled.
These were Deputy Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba, who
was reassigned from operations to administration while Deputy Comm-General Mind
Elliot Ngirandi, was moved from crime to human resources. Deputy Comm-General
Learn Ncube was moved to operations from administration, while Deputy Comm-Gen
Lorraine Chipato was moved to crime from human resources.
The ZRP underwent a major transformation in 2018 as it
adopted a new structure to win back public confidence. Herald
