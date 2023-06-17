17 PEOPLE LOSE US$102K IN VEHICLES IMPORT SCAM

Police have launched a manhunt for a company director who duped at least 17 people of over US$102 000 in January and February this year after fooling them into believing that his company could facilitate the import of vehicles from Japan on their behalf.
Investigations revealed that the victims approached Siyaya
Trading where they made payments for the import of the cars.
Delivery was promised within eight weeks of payment, but no
cars turned up and it is now suspected the company officials converted the
money to their own use.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said police had since launched a manhunt for one suspect, Evans
Dilingilizwe Mbasopi in connection with the case.
“Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating fraud cases
involving purported import of vehicles on behalf of unsuspecting members of the
public by a company known as Siyaya Trading Company Private Limited claiming to
be a forwarding agent.
The cases cover the period extending 1st January 2023 to
28th February 2023. Investigations carried by the police established that the
individuals approached the company’s offices situated at Joina City, 2nd Floor,
Harare where they made payments for the import of purported vehicles from
Japan.
Delivery of the purported vehicles was said to be done
within eight weeks after payment.
Half of the money paid was however, channelled towards the
purchase of the vehicles whilst the remainder was converted to own use by the
suspects, resulting in the complainants not receiving the imported vehicles,”
he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said 17 victims were duped of
approximately USD$102 636.
“ The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now appealing for
information which may lead to the arrest of one of the directors of the
company, Evans Dilingilizwe Mbasopi. Anyone with information should contact
National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report
at any nearest police station,” he said. Herald
