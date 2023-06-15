15 PARDONED PRISONERS ARRESTED

At least 15 convicts who benefited from the Presidential Clemency Order last month have been rearrested for offences including murder and armed robbery.
Last month, 4 270 prisoners countrywide were allowed to go
home after their sentences were reduced.
President Mnangagwa issued the clemency order to de-congest
national prisons and promote better living conditions.
The inmates were released following a meticulous process of
verifying potential beneficiaries.
In an interview yesterday, national police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that a total of 15 had been
re-arrested countrywide.
“They were arrested for offences such as theft, unlawful
entry and theft, stock theft, armed robbery and murder,” he said.
Of the 15, one was arrested in Harare for murder, two in
Matabeleland South for armed robbery and one in Mashonaland West Province for
stock theft. The rest were arrested for theft and unlawful entry.
Some of them have been convicted while others still have
their cases pending before the courts.
A Harare man who recently benefited from the Presidential
clemency is back behind bars after being sentenced to an effective one-year
jail term for stealing blankets, an inverter and phones from a house in
Borrowdale, Harare.
Brian James (23) was convicted of unlawful entry charges on
his own plea of guilty by Harare magistrate Mrs Ethel Rutendo Chichera.
Initially, Mrs Chichera sentenced the unrepentant James to
15 months in jail, but suspended three months on condition of good behaviour.
The State proved that on May 21 at around 10.45am, Ms
Amanda Nkobwe left home going to church, leaving all windows closed and doors
locked.
James confirmed to the court that he used the keys to
unlock the doors after seeing Ms Nkobwe placing them on the roof.
As soon as Ms Nkobwe had left for church, James went to the
house and took the keys from the roof, unlocked the door and entered the house.
He then stole a Huawei cellphone, an Itel cellphone, an
inverter and two blankets. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment