11 VIE FOR PRESIDENCY

ELEVEN candidates have successfully filed their nomination papers to contest in the Presidential election on August 23, when Zimbabwe holds its harmonised elections.
In an interview with Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN
Prime) last night, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) deputy chairperson
Ambassador Rodney Kiwa confirmed the development.
The 11 candidates are President Mnangagwa of ZANU PF, Mr
Joseph Makamba Busha of Free Zim Congress, Mr Nelson Chamisa of CCC, Mr Trust
Chikohora of ZCPD and Mr Blessing Kasiyamhuru of ZIPP.
Others are Mr Saviour Kasukuwere, an Independent candidate,
Professor Lovemore Madhuku of NCA, Mr Wilbert Mubaiwa of NPC, Mr Gwinyai Henry
Muzorewa of UANC, Douglas Mwonzora of MDC and Mr Wilson Harry Peter of DOP.
The Nomination Courts sat on Wednesday and candidates filed
their nomination papers.
ZANU PF filed applications for all its candidates while
other parties could not for various reasons, resulting in the revolutionary
party winning 53 council seats unopposed. Herald
Zimbabwean former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi announcing his colleague and fellow ex-minister Saviour Kasukuwere's entry into the 23 August presidential election fray.— TheNewsHawks (@NewsHawksLive) June 22, 2023
Kasukuwere will battle it out with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and main opposition CCC leader Nelson… pic.twitter.com/Uc1dCd5lv2
0 comments:
Post a Comment