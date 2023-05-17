ZIMRA HQ SHUT DOWN

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) was yesterday forced to suspend operations at its Kurima House headquarters in the capital following a sewer pipe burst.

Zimra confirmed the sewerage burst in a notice saying: "Zimra would like to advise its valued clients, stakeholders and the public that it has suspended services at Zimra Kurima House in Harare today on 16 May 2023.

“This has been necessitated by plumbing challenges resulting in leakages in the building.”

An Zimra worker, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, said the working environment had become unbearable and unhealthy due to the heavy stench inside the building.

“Sewer is spilling, there is a stench and the environment is not conducive for working. We have been asked to go home temporarily while repairs are done,” said the worker.

Another employee said they have been facing water challenges in the building for some time.

“There have been water challenges in the building for a while, and this is not good for health. This is dangerous for our health and our well-being because water is a necessity.” Newsday