ZIMBA KILLS ZIMBA IN SA

BEITBRIDGE border security officials are investigating another case of murder after a Zimbabwean man known only as Welly, was killed at the Old Limpopo Bridge on Thursday morning on the South African side by another Zimbabwean known only as Tinashe, who then fled.
The motive behind the murder is yet unknown.
The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief
Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, said the Zimbabwean police had been formally
informed of the killing by the South Africans.
“The matter is being investigated by our South African
counterparts since it occurred on their side of the border. However, the South
African police came to the border post and informed us that they had a murder
case of a Zimbabwean national who is only known as Welly who was murdered at
the Old Limpopo Bridge.
“ The deceased is said to have been murdered by another
Zimbabwean national only known as Tinashe”.
The old bridge is now used as a railway and pedestrian
bridge.
In February, a member of South Africa’s Border Management
Authority shot and killed a Zimbabwean man at the New Limpopo Bridge. Sebatjana
Jonas Nare has since been arrested and charged with murder.
He is alleged to have shot and killed Tawanda Makombe (37)
of Mutoko after he reprimanded one of the officers assaulting an old woman who
was picking up empty cans and plastic containers for recycling at around 4 am
on February 15.
National Prosecution Authority spokesperson for Limpopo
Province, Ms Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the case of had been adjourned to 26
May for further investigations.
A few weeks ago a South African soldier shot and killed a
Zimbabwean man at the Limpopo river who he found with several others helping
people to smuggle onions from that country. Herald
