ZBC GETS CARS AHEAD OF POLLS

Journalists have a key role to play in nation building and informing the country ahead of this year’s harmonised elections, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.
Speaking at the ZBC vehicle handover ceremony in Harare
yesterday, Minister Mutsvangwa said it was imperative that the nation is well
informed about strides being made by the Second Republic in addressing the
people’s plight.
She said the media was an enabler of Government’s policies
and programmes.
“We are going for elections this year, it is important to
give rightful and factual information so that when people go for elections they
are in a position of knowledge because information is power and it is our role
as the national broadcaster to inform and build the image of Zimbabwe through
publicity.
“It is your obligation to publicise all that has been done
by the Second Republic so that the citizens have an appreciation of where we
are coming from and where we intend to go as a country,” she said.
“Allow me to remind you that the Government’s economic
blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), places the Ministry and
its agencies as enablers for economic development programmes of the whole of
Government.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said it was of utmost importance that
journalists are well-equipped so that they carry out their work without any
hindrances.
“Journalists need to be equipped in the discharge of their
duty and further capacitated with skills training ahead of this year’s
harmonised general elections.”
“It is important to note that our employees are our
greatest asset and their needs and expectations can therefore not be ignored,”
she said.
Minister Mutsvangwa implored the country’s media fraternity
to work towards propagating issues of national interest.
She said the media was a critical partner in image
building, engagement and re-engagement.
“Workers whose needs are well provided for, deliver better.
And we expect nothing less for employees at ZBC.
“As elections draw closer, we look forward to seeing the
best ever coverage from the national broadcaster from all corners of the
country,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
“The transformation of Zimbabwe into an empowered and
prosperous upper-middle-income society by 2030 hinges largely on a responsible
and objective media that puts the national interest above everything else.”
