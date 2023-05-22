ZBC GETS CARS AHEAD OF POLLS

ournalists have a key role to play in nation building and informing the country ahead of this year’s harmonised elections, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Speaking at the ZBC vehicle handover ceremony in Harare yesterday, Minister Mutsvangwa said it was imperative that the nation is well informed about strides being made by the Second Republic in addressing the people’s plight.

She said the media was an enabler of Government’s policies and programmes.

“We are going for elections this year, it is important to give rightful and factual information so that when people go for elections they are in a position of knowledge because information is power and it is our role as the national broadcaster to inform and build the image of Zimbabwe through publicity.

“It is your obligation to publicise all that has been done by the Second Republic so that the citizens have an appreciation of where we are coming from and where we intend to go as a country,” she said.

“Allow me to remind you that the Government’s economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), places the Ministry and its agencies as enablers for economic development programmes of the whole of Government.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said it was of utmost importance that journalists are well-equipped so that they carry out their work without any hindrances.

“Journalists need to be equipped in the discharge of their duty and further capacitated with skills training ahead of this year’s harmonised general elections.”

“It is important to note that our employees are our greatest asset and their needs and expectations can therefore not be ignored,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa implored the country’s media fraternity to work towards propagating issues of national interest.

She said the media was a critical partner in image building, engagement and re-engagement.

“Workers whose needs are well provided for, deliver better. And we expect nothing less for employees at ZBC.

“As elections draw closer, we look forward to seeing the best ever coverage from the national broadcaster from all corners of the country,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The transformation of Zimbabwe into an empowered and prosperous upper-middle-income society by 2030 hinges largely on a responsible and objective media that puts the national interest above everything else.” Herald