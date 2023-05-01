WOMAN LOSES LIP IN FIGHT WITH HUBBY'S SMALL HOUSE

small house A 27 year-old woman lost her lip, which was sliced by a knife used by her husband’s lover, after she questioned their affair on Friday.

Patience June, 27, of Eastview, was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital. She was attacked by her neighbour, Acknowledge Macksen, 18, for confronting her over love messages she found in her husband Wellington’s mobile phone.

The fight took place at Eastview Phase 4 and Acknowledge was arrested.

Acting Harare provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova, confirmed the arrest. He said Acknowledge is expected to appear in court.

“Police arrested an Eastview teenager for an attempted murder case,” said Ass-Insp Dzvova.

“Circumstances were that the complainant approached the accused person at her place of residence, accusing her of having an affair with her husband.

“The complainant claimed that she had found some love messages from her in her husband’s cellphone.

“An exchange of words ensued and the accused person was reported to have used a knife to cut the complainant on the mouth, left arm and stabbed the complainant in the back and stomach, resulting in heavy bleeding.

“The complainant was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in a critical condition,” said Ass-Insp Dzvova.

H-Metro learnt on Saturday that Patience was discharged from hospital and is nursing wounds, with the help of her husband Wellington, in Eastview Phase 4. H Metro