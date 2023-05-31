WOMAN HOLDS DOWN TEEN AS HUBBY RAPES HER

A BUDIRIRO woman is accused of holding down her 14-year-old landlord’s daughter while her husband raped her on Africa Day.

Tamari Hurekure, 19, is said to have aided and abetted the rape by initially pestering the young girl to have sex with her husband, Patrick Maravanyika, 21.

The alleged rape took place at Patrick’s friend’s house where the girl was held against her will for three days until her father contacted Tamari to enquire about her whereabouts.

“On May 25, at around 8am, my daughter and Tamari went to Budiriro 1 Shopping Centre to sell second hand shoes,” said the girl’s father.

“At around 8pm, Patrick hired a vehicle to ferry his wife and my daughter to Budiriro CABS to attend a church service.

“Instead of going to church, they went to an unknown address in Budiriro CABS where Patrick’s friend, Peter Gundu, resides.

“Peter was not present when they arrived.”

He added: “My daughter told me that they all entered the house and Patrick demanded sex from my daughter.

“He fondled my daughter’s breasts in the presence of his wife.

“Tamari was said to have persuaded my daughter to have sexual intercourse with her husband, but she refused.

“Patrick raped my daughter with the assistance of Tamari, who held my daughter’s hands while he raped her without protection.”

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said Patrick and Tamari were arrested and the girl was taken to the Family Support Clinic for medical examination.

“The matter came to light after the girl’s father phoned Tamari asking where his daughter was.

“On May 28 at around 8am, the accused person sent the girl home in the company of another man identified as Solomon.

“The girl revealed the matter to her father, who made a police report,” said Insp Chakanza.

Tamari is still at large. H Metro