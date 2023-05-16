WOMAN GIVES BIRTH, HIDES BABY IN LAUNDRY BASKET

A Harare woman who allegedly gave birth to a baby girl, wrapped her in a cloth and hid her in a laundry basket leading to her death appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday.
Theresa Makaka appeared before magistrate Ms Evelyn
Mashavakure charged with infanticide.
She was remanded in custody pending bail application.
Prosecutor Mr Zebediah Bofu alleged that on May 13, at
Belvedere Teacher’s College at around 1:30pm, Makaka gave birth to a baby girl
in her bedroom alone.
She then wrapped the baby in a maroon cloth leaving her
with no room breathe before hiding it in a laundry basket.
The offence was discovered by her ex-husband David
Ngonidzashe Diza who shares the same house with the accused at the college.
Diza then reported the matter to the police leading to her
arrest. H Metro
