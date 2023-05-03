WEDDING ON HOLD FOR TWO YEARS AFTER FRAUD

A GREENCROFT man’s wedding bells have been failing to ring since 2021 after depositing money into the account of a suspected fraudster promising an imaginary wedding venue.

Brandon Tinashe Tsandukwa paid a deposit of US$7732 to Tariro Mushonga of Bluffhill who promised to secure a wedding venue for him along Carrick Creach Road in Borrowdale.

Tinashe wanted to exchange rings with his sweetheart.

Harare provincial Deputy Police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova confirmed the case saying Tariro was now facing fraud charges.

“Police received a case involving a woman believed to have misrepresented herself to a man promising that she could secure a wedding venue for him,” said Ass-Insp Dzvova.

“Circumstances were that the complainant was looking for a wedding venue and he saw a Facebook page of the accused person advertising for a wedding venue.

“The complainant sent a message to enquire and a quotation and directions for the wedding venue was sent by the accused.

“The complainant then paid a deposit of US$1450 in July 2021.

“In January 2022, he paid US$3482 and the complainant postponed his wedding date because his mother was diagnosed with cancer and he continued to pay for the venue.

“When the complainant went to book for the wedding date in February this year that is when he found out that the accused person had misrepresented as if she could provide a wedding venue,” said Ass-Insp Dzvova.

In another fraud case under police investigation, Vimbainashe Chipungu stands accused of allegedly duping Tinashe Matika, 34, of Hatfield by paying US$800 in fake US$100 notes for the refrigerator he was selling. H Metro