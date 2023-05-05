WE WILL SOON WELCOME HIM : MALEMA WOOS ZUMA

EFF leader Julius Malema says he hopes the party, which he referred to as “a home of rehabilitation”, will soon welcome former president Jacob Zuma into its ranks.
He was speaking at the EFF's 10th anniversary celebrations
in the Western Cape, shortly after former cabinet spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi
announced he had ditched the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for the EFF.
“We are confident that the numbers are growing and we are
not shocked by what Mr Manyi did today by joining the EFF, It is the only
organisation that a black self-caring person and self-respecting person will
join. He is more than welcome in the EFF and we hope very soon we will welcome
Mr President Zuma into the EFF — it's a home of rehabilitation. Anyone who
wants to come they are more than welcome,” Malema said.
TimesLIVE
