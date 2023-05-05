WE WILL SOON WELCOME HIM : MALEMA WOOS ZUMA

EFF leader Julius Malema says he hopes the party, which he referred to as “a home of rehabilitation”, will soon welcome former president Jacob Zuma into its ranks.

He was speaking at the EFF's 10th anniversary celebrations in the Western Cape, shortly after former cabinet spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi announced he had ditched the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for the EFF.

“We are confident that the numbers are growing and we are not shocked by what Mr Manyi did today by joining the EFF, It is the only organisation that a black self-caring person and self-respecting person will join. He is more than welcome in the EFF and we hope very soon we will welcome Mr President Zuma into the EFF — it's a home of rehabilitation. Anyone who wants to come they are more than welcome,” Malema said.

TimesLIVE