WE WILL NOT BE BULLIED BY USA : SA

“South Africa cannot be bullied by the United States.”

This was minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's response to US government allegations that a Russian ship, Lady R, was loaded with weapons while docked at Simon's Town naval base.

In an interview with the SABC on Friday, the minister said: “The ambassador has not followed diplomatic channels in terms of dealing with issues in South Africa and this is not the first time this has happened.”

Ntshavheni slammed US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety's “megaphone diplomacy” approach of addressing the media in Pretoria on Thursday when he said Washington had established the vessel was loaded with weapons while docked at the naval base.

“It doesn’t work. If the US has concerns about anything in South Africa, they are allowed to raise them — but the channel they need to contact is Dirco [the department of international relations and co-operation] to say these are the issues they have problems with, because we have a relationship with the US.”

US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety has apologised “unreservedly” after he admitted to “crossing the line” at a briefing he held on Thursday.

This is according to the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) which in a diplomatic démarche on Friday expressed the government's “utter displeasure” with Brigety's “conduct and statements”.

There was controversy when the vessel docked, with Pretoria silent on its activities while in South African waters.

