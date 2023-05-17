WE WILL ADDRESS POWER SHORTAGES : ED AND NYUSI

ZIMBABWE has combined forces with Mozambique to tackle regional energy deficits which stand at over 35 000 megawatts, with the two countries paying particular focus on sharing surplus and developing new power sources, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

Like a host of SADC nations, Zimbabwe has been saddled with power deficits that have been exacerbated by rapid industrialisation which is not matched by power generation.

To offset that deficit, the country is developing several power sources that include the Hwange Units 7 and 8 that are expected to come on stream soon and add 600 megawatts to the national grid.

Long-term solutions to the energy situation in the country include, but are not limited to the Batoka Gorge hydropower station, which is a 2.4GW run-of-the river hydroelectric project on the Zambezi River with that output shared by Zimbabwe and Zambia.

In the short term, the country has been importing electricity from Mozambique, and President Filipe Nyusi, who is on a three-day State visit to Zimbabwe, commended President Mnangagwa for paying for the energy supplies on time.

Addressing journalists at State House in Harare last night, President Mnangagwa said the two countries have a mutually beneficial relationship that can only be further deepened through increased collaboration in various areas, not least the energy sector.

“As SADC we have a serious energy deficit, I think it is now beyond 35 000 megawatts which we need to all feed adequately — Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique. We are focusing on modernising our respective economies, industrialising our countries and to do so energy is an enabler, so we are now focusing on making sure that we provide energy. Fortunately, Mozambique has adequate energy and we are surviving on energy we get from that country.

“It is true that in the region we need to co-operate that is why we have the SADC power pool so that we can share our energy and the Zambezi River, which we share with Mozambique, has several gorges which are amenable to generate more power,” the President said.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe and Mozambique have excellent relations that date back to the Munhumutapa Kingdom, through the 15-year brutal war of independence to present day.

“There is a bond of blood between the two Republics, and this is what we must keep as a legacy from one generation to another. This State visit is a demonstration of that bond. We are doing our best to promote synergies, in particular in the areas of economic co-operation so that we can assist each other in developing our respective economies”.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues, touching on the need to reform the United Nations Security Council, of which Mozambique is a non-permanent member.

On his part, President Nyusi said his country will continue working with Zimbabwe and other SADC member states to address power shortages.

He said his country believes developing countries should be allowed to use fossil fuels to industrialise and modernise even in the face of campaigns by Western nations to turn to so-called green energy.

“Indeed energy is very important because we have to develop our industries, fisheries for our agriculture and all activities and therefore we have been trying to come up with strategies on how best to harness the resources we have so that we can generate more energy and more power. “We have noted efforts by this country, by President Mnangagwa, to generate an additional 600 megawatts of power but this power will not be enough. We will need more power and of course in as much as we congratulate President Mnangagwa, we need to do more in order to get more power for our economies to grow,” said President Nyusi.

He added that during his interactions with President Mnangagwa, the two leaders also discussed the situation in Cabo Delgado, and how Zimbabwe can help Mozambique in agriculture and value addition.

“I had an opportunity to update President Mnangagwa on the developments in Mozambique particularly the fight with terrorists in Cabo Delgado province. You should know that we are being helped by our brothers and sisters from SADC and Zimbabwe is one active member of SADC that is playing an important role.

“Zimbabwe has also been playing a key role in training our special forces that are fighting terrorists in northern Mozambique. The security situation has improved dramatically in Mozambique. Of course we have been defeating the terrorists, and displaced people are now going back to their homes,” said President Nyusi.

Yesterday, the two leaders also witnessed the establishment of the Buzi, Pfungwe and Save Watercourse Commission, and signed agreements on co-operation on the development, management and sustainable utilisation of the water resources of the Save Watercourse, among other agreements.

Later last night, President Mnangagwa hosted a State banquet for his counterpart that was attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Ministers from both countries, senior Government officials, Zanu PF officials and service chiefs.

Today, there will be a forum for businesses from the two countries as focus is on economic co-operation and improving the livelihoods of citizens from Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Herald