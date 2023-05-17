WE WILL ADDRESS POWER SHORTAGES : ED AND NYUSI

ZIMBABWE has combined forces with Mozambique to tackle regional energy deficits which stand at over 35 000 megawatts, with the two countries paying particular focus on sharing surplus and developing new power sources, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.
Like a host of SADC nations, Zimbabwe has been saddled with
power deficits that have been exacerbated by rapid industrialisation which is
not matched by power generation.
To offset that deficit, the country is developing several
power sources that include the Hwange Units 7 and 8 that are expected to come
on stream soon and add 600 megawatts to the national grid.
Long-term solutions to the energy situation in the country
include, but are not limited to the Batoka Gorge hydropower station, which is a
2.4GW run-of-the river hydroelectric project on the Zambezi River with that
output shared by Zimbabwe and Zambia.
In the short term, the country has been importing
electricity from Mozambique, and President Filipe Nyusi, who is on a three-day
State visit to Zimbabwe, commended President Mnangagwa for paying for the
energy supplies on time.
Addressing journalists at State House in Harare last night,
President Mnangagwa said the two countries have a mutually beneficial
relationship that can only be further deepened through increased collaboration
in various areas, not least the energy sector.
“As SADC we have a serious energy deficit, I think it is
now beyond 35 000 megawatts which we need to all feed adequately — Zimbabwe,
South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique. We are focusing on modernising our respective
economies, industrialising our countries and to do so energy is an enabler, so
we are now focusing on making sure that we provide energy. Fortunately, Mozambique has adequate energy
and we are surviving on energy we get from that country.
“It is true that in the region we need to co-operate that
is why we have the SADC power pool so that we can share our energy and the
Zambezi River, which we share with Mozambique, has several gorges which are
amenable to generate more power,” the President said.
President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe and Mozambique have
excellent relations that date back to the Munhumutapa Kingdom, through the
15-year brutal war of independence to present day.
“There is a bond of blood between the two Republics, and
this is what we must keep as a legacy from one generation to another. This State
visit is a demonstration of that bond. We are doing our best to promote
synergies, in particular in the areas of economic co-operation so that we can
assist each other in developing our respective economies”.
The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues,
touching on the need to reform the United Nations Security Council, of which
Mozambique is a non-permanent member.
On his part, President Nyusi said his country will continue
working with Zimbabwe and other SADC member states to address power shortages.
He said his country believes developing countries should be
allowed to use fossil fuels to industrialise and modernise even in the face of
campaigns by Western nations to turn to so-called green energy.
“Indeed energy is very important because we have to develop
our industries, fisheries for our agriculture and all activities and therefore
we have been trying to come up with
strategies on how best to harness the resources we have so that we can generate
more energy and more power. “We have noted efforts by this country, by
President Mnangagwa, to generate an additional
600 megawatts of power but this power will not be enough. We will need
more power and of course in as much as we congratulate President Mnangagwa, we
need to do more in order to get more power for our economies to grow,” said President Nyusi.
He added that during his interactions with President
Mnangagwa, the two leaders also discussed the situation in Cabo Delgado, and
how Zimbabwe can help Mozambique in agriculture and value addition.
“I had an opportunity to update President Mnangagwa on the
developments in Mozambique particularly the fight with terrorists in Cabo
Delgado province. You should know that we are being helped by our brothers and
sisters from SADC and Zimbabwe is one active member of SADC that is playing an
important role.
“Zimbabwe has also been playing a key role in training our
special forces that are fighting terrorists in northern Mozambique. The security situation has improved
dramatically in Mozambique. Of course we have been defeating the terrorists,
and displaced people are now going back to their homes,” said President Nyusi.
Yesterday, the two leaders also witnessed the establishment
of the Buzi, Pfungwe and Save Watercourse Commission, and signed agreements on
co-operation on the development, management and sustainable utilisation of the
water resources of the Save Watercourse, among other agreements.
Later last night, President Mnangagwa hosted a State
banquet for his counterpart that was attended by Vice President Constantino
Chiwenga, Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Ministers
from both countries, senior Government officials, Zanu PF officials and service
chiefs.
Today, there will be a forum for businesses from the two
countries as focus is on economic co-operation and improving the livelihoods of
citizens from Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment