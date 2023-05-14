WE ARE INCAPACITATED : KADOMA WORKERS THREATEN STRIKE

About 400 City of Kadoma employees on Friday threatened to down tools citing incapacitation.

In a notice addressed to the council human resources manager Fidelis Matanhire, the workers said they could no longer afford to come to work.

“We write to notify you that…we as the employees are no longer able to start work at the normal 7:45am due to our outstanding March 2023 salaries, educational allowances, 3% performance bonus and April 2023 salaries,” they said.

They copied their petition to the Zimbabwe Urban Council Workers' Union, Zimbabwe Urban and Rural Council Workers Union and all city of Kadoma head of departments.

“Therefore, we are able to start work from 10am up to 3pm daily until the above grievances are settled and then revert to the normal working hours,” the workers said.

